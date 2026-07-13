Twiggle by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Iron in A' Packaging Design Award

Twiggle

Dheeraj Bangur Receives Iron A' Design Award for Twiggle Herbal Tea Packaging in Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ICELAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Twiggle, a herbal tea packaging system created by Dheeraj Bangur , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and internationally recognized accolades in the field of packaging design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This recognition acknowledges Twiggle as a good example of thoughtful and professionally executed design. The selection underscores the significance of the achievement within the broader packaging and design community. Twiggle stands as a measured testament to the discipline and creativity behind its development.The recognition of Twiggle holds relevance for packaging professionals, retailers, and consumers seeking clarity and visual consistency on crowded shelves. The design responds to current trends in wellness branding, where immediate benefit communication and strong color coding influence consumer choice. By balancing playful energy with structured information hierarchy, Twiggle reflects evolving standards in functional packaging design. The system demonstrates how botanical illustration and disciplined typography can improve product identification and recall. These qualities offer practical value to brands aiming to differentiate herbal product ranges while maintaining cohesive identity.Twiggle is a cohesive visual system developed for four herbal infusions: Hibiscus, Chamomile, Lemongrass, and Peppermint. Each variant employs a dedicated chromatic code and a custom botanical illustration, enabling instant differentiation on the shelf. Bold typography ensures high legibility, while a structured grid layout organizes benefit information with clarity. The packaging is optimized for offset printing on high-quality paperboard with a matte finish, selective spot UV, and optional embossing for brand elements. This combination delivers visual clarity, tactile quality, and consistent reproduction across production batches, distinguishing Twiggle through both aesthetics and functionality.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for Dheeraj Bangur and the Brandsthan studio to continue exploring expressive yet structured packaging solutions. The acknowledgement reinforces a commitment to research-driven design and may inspire future projects that prioritize clarity, differentiation, and consumer connection. This recognition supports ongoing innovation in wellness branding and herbal product packaging. It provides motivation to pursue further refinement and creative exploration within the discipline.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India who graduated from the MIT Institute of Design. His practice blends creativity with purpose, treating design and art as instruments of meaningful societal transformation. A multiple-time laureate in packaging and branding, he approaches each project with a storyteller's sensibility shaped by his interests in travel and writing. Driven by curiosity and a desire to learn and grow, he aims to create designs that serve, inspire, and elevate the human experience.About Brandsthan StudioBrandsthan is a design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design. Led by Dheeraj Bangur, the studio creates impactful, visually compelling identities and has collaborated with brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's. Its approach is rooted in consumer psychology, market trends, and design as a strategic business tool. Combining traditional design principles with contemporary techniques, Brandsthan delivers memorable, functional, and aesthetically considered solutions. The studio supports product launches, brand overhauls, and marketing campaigns across the global design landscape.About Brandsthan ServicesBrandsthan is a multiple-time recipient of India's Best Design Award, consistently delivering recognized work for its clients. The studio offers a comprehensive range of services that support brands across multiple touchpoints. Its offerings include Branding and Packaging Design, Social Media Ad Campaigns, Digital Media Design Solutions, and Complete Graphic Design Solutions. Through these services, Brandsthan provides integrated design support tailored to each client's objectives.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. In the Packaging Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and information clarity. Additional considerations include product protection, durability, cultural relevance, originality, technical excellence, and adaptability. Recipients demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, technical know-how, and creative capacity. The recognition acknowledges practical, well-resolved designs that contribute meaningful improvements to their respective fields and to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands from across the packaging and design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://packaging-awards.com

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