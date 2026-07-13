Hued by Ibrahim Badri Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Hued

Saudi-Rooted Corporate Brand Identity Honored for Joyful Cultural Storytelling and Vibrant Visual Language

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Hued by Ibrahim Badri as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition celebrates a corporate brand identity that brings together art, creativity, design, and innovation through a vibrant and culturally grounded visual system. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of graphic design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, and brands across many countries. Through a rigorous and impartial evaluation process, the Silver A' Design Award acknowledges works that demonstrate notable merit and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of visual communication. The honoring of Hued positions the project within a respected group of internationally reviewed designs.The recognition of Hued holds relevance for the broader graphic design community, where brand identities increasingly seek to balance cultural authenticity with contemporary expression. As organizations look to communicate purpose through memorable and approachable visual systems, Hued offers a measured example of how heritage and modern illustration can coexist. The identity aligns with current trends favoring playful forms, expressive color, and character-driven storytelling. For audiences and stakeholders, the project demonstrates how a cohesive visual language can make a brand more accessible while honoring local culture. These qualities reflect practices valued across the graphic design industry.Hued radiates joy through vibrant Crimson tones, soft inflated forms, and playful illustrated personas. Six Hueder characters bring the brand to life through agile illustrations that favor imagination over literalism. Saudi motifs such as coffee pots, swords, and falcons appear as familiar cultural objects across applications, honoring heritage while celebrating creativity. Dynamic patterns introduce rhythm, energy, and continuity, while pictographs explain the stages of the creative process. Each element, from color to cultural symbolism, transforms the purpose of Hued into a living visual celebration of art, creativity, design, and innovation.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Hued may serve as encouragement for continued exploration of culturally rooted visual systems within Saudi Arabia and beyond. The honor reinforces an approach where research, cultural understanding, and craftsmanship shape ideas before aesthetics take form. For the team behind the project, the acknowledgment offers motivation to pursue further innovation in brand identity and experience-driven design. It also highlights the value of unifying diverse creative disciplines into a synergistic whole, an aim that can inform future projects and inspire fellow practitioners.Team MembersHued was designed by Ibrahim Badri, who led the creative direction and visual identity, alongside Aya Baalbaki, Amira Ashkir, Iman Idris, Hala AlMubarrak, and Nora AlNami, who each contributed to illustration, design development, and the realization of the brand system.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view its details, and discover the designers behind it at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Ibrahim BadriIbrahim Badri is an Art Studio Director and Brand and Visual Designer from Saudi Arabia whose practice is rooted in a deep and enduring connection to art and creativity. He approaches design as a process of discovery, where research, curiosity, and cultural understanding shape ideas before aesthetics take form, beginning each project with immersion into industries, audiences, and human behavior. As Art Studio Director at Hued, he leads the development of brands, experiences, and creative initiatives aligned with the studio's philosophy of bringing joy through art, creativity, design, and innovation. Through his practice, Ibrahim aims to elevate visual culture, support creative innovation in Saudi Arabia, and craft experiences that are useful, memorable, and human-centered.About HuedHued is Saudi Arabia's first and premier service design and innovation agency, committed to enriching lives with joy and fulfillment through the integration of art, creativity, design, and innovation. Since 2013, the agency has designed more than 200 services and customer journeys and meticulously crafted over 50 digital applications and platforms. Hued has also established large-scale innovation labs designed to foster creativity and solve complex challenges. To spread innovation and creativity across Saudi Arabia, the agency has conducted over 50 innovation hackathons. Hued is a team of artists, designers, creators, and innovators united in a mission to create a more joyful Saudi.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation through a combination of aesthetic quality and practical function. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, recipients are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality in design, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, and typography mastery. Additional considerations include color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, adaptability across platforms, brand identity enhancement, user experience, sustainability, social impact, and attention to detail. Designs granted this recognition reflect the designer's understanding and skill, contributing to the advancement of industry standards. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges works that incorporate original innovations and offer notable benefits to the practice of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the visual communication industry to present their work. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury panel, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://graphics-award.com

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