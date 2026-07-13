Building Automation System Market Enters High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

Building Automation System Market Report 2026 Regions Building Automation System Market Report 2026 Segments Building Automation System Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Building Automation System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Building Automation System market to surpass $203 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Buildings Construction market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $9,940 billion by 2030, with Building Automation System to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Building Automation System market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Building Automation System Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the building automation system market in 2030, valued at $76 billion. The market is expected to grow from $42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing retrofitting of commercial buildings with smart automation technologies, rising emphasis on energy optimization and intelligent facility management, strong adoption of connected HVAC, lighting, and security systems, growing investments in smart commercial infrastructure and green buildings, increasing deployment of IoT-enabled monitoring and control platforms, and strong presence of advanced automation technology providers across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Building Automation System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the building automation system market in 2030, valued at $67 billion. The market is expected to grow from $37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising demand for predictive maintenance and centralized building operations, increasing integration of AI-driven analytics in facility management systems, expansion of smart office and mixed-use development projects, growing focus on occupant comfort and indoor environmental quality, increasing investments in cybersecurity for connected building infrastructure, and continuous modernization of aging residential and commercial buildings across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Building Automation System Market In 2030?

The building automation system market is segmented by component into hardware, and software. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the building automation system market segmented by component, accounting for 63% or $127 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the increasing deployment of smart sensors, controllers, and actuators in commercial and residential buildings, rising demand for integrated physical infrastructure for automation systems, growing installation of advanced access control and surveillance devices, expansion of smart energy metering and monitoring equipment, increasing investments in connected building infrastructure upgrades, and continuous advancements in interoperable and energy-efficient automation hardware technologies.

The building automation system market is segmented by offerings into facility management systems, security and access controls, fire protection systems, building energy management software, building automation system services, and other offerings.

The building automation system market is segmented by technology into wireless technology, and wired technology.

The building automation system market is segmented by application into industrial, residential, and commercial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Building Automation System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the building automation system market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Building Automation System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global building automation system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for energy-efficient buildings, accelerate adoption of IoT-enabled smart building technologies, and support the development of smart infrastructure across rapidly urbanizing regions worldwide.

Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings - The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to become a key growth driver for the building automation system market by 2030. Rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving growth in the building automation systems market as property owners and facility managers seek solutions that reduce electricity consumption, optimize HVAC performance, and lower operating costs. Building automation systems enable real-time monitoring and intelligent control of lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation systems, helping buildings meet sustainability targets, regulatory standards, and green certification requirements. As a result, the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption Of IoT And Smart Building Technologies - The increasing adoption of IoT and smart building technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the building automation system market by 2030. Increasing adoption of IoT and smart building technologies is driving growth in the building automation systems market as connected sensors, smart devices, and cloud-based platforms enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated control of building functions. Building automation systems enhance operational efficiency, occupant comfort, security, and energy management, making them essential for modern intelligent buildings. Consequently, the increasing adoption of IoT and smart building technologies is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Urbanization And Smart Infrastructure Development - The rapid urbanization and smart infrastructure development are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the building automation system market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and smart infrastructure development are driving growth in the building automation systems market as expanding cities require efficient management of commercial complexes, residential towers, hospitals, airports, and public facilities. Building automation systems provide centralized control of lighting, HVAC, security, and energy usage, supporting smarter, safer, and more sustainable urban infrastructure. Therefore, the rapid urbanization and smart infrastructure development is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Building Automation System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, and the software market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $94 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of cloud-based building management platforms, increasing demand for real-time data visualization and remote system management, growing implementation of automated fault detection and diagnostics technologies, expansion of digitally connected smart infrastructure projects, increasing focus on reducing operational downtime and maintenance costs, and advancements in edge computing and interoperable automation ecosystems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enabling intelligent building operations, improving infrastructure responsiveness, and supporting data-driven facility optimization, fuelling transformative growth within the broader smart building industry.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $59 billion, and the software market by $35 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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