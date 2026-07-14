Infographic introducing Big-O's EcoGEO Audit, an AI search visibility diagnostic for SMEs, featuring a 14-signal evaluation framework, AI visibility score, pricing tiers, and six-product AI Brand Infrastructure Platform.

Free 4-engine scan and 14-signal diagnostic helping businesses become visible and recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big-O Information Intelligence Corp. (大鷗摩飛智能有限公司), the Taipei-based AI brandtrust infrastructure provider, today officially launched EcoGEO Audit , the company's first standalone AI search visibility diagnostic tool built for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia.The product directly addresses a market gap created by the rapid shift from traditional search to generative AI search. According to Adobe Analytics' 2024 report, traffic from generative AI sources converts at rates 9% higher than traditional search. HubSpot's 2024 State of Marketing also confirms that 80% of B2B buyers now consult AI tools (ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity) before contacting suppliers. Based on Big-O's field observations across its SME clients, most Taiwanese SMEs have not yet measured their visibility within these AI systems."Most Taiwanese SMEs rank well on Google but are invisible to ChatGPT," said Elaine Chang, Founder and CEO of Big-O Information Intelligence Corp. "When their potential overseas buyers ask AI to recommend suppliers, our customers' brands simply don't appear. EcoGEO Audit fixes that by giving SMEs the exact same diagnostic toolkit that large brands pay USD 100,000+ for—at a fraction of the cost."EcoGEO Audit is designed not to improve rankings on a search engine, but to increase the likelihood that a brand is cited, trusted, and recommended by AI assistants.The 14-Signal AI Visibility FrameworkEcoGEO Audit measures brands across 14 signals that determine AI-engine citation probability — including Schema.org structured-data coverage, Wikidata entity completeness, newsroom press-release density, external citation quality, knowledgegraph presence, and carbon disclosure (ISO/IEC 21031 alignment) — plus additional technical and trust signals. The full 14-signal breakdown is available at bigomorfi.tech.For each signal, the system delivers a green / yellow / red verdict alongside a specific remediation step, all benchmarked against top three industry competitors automatically identified by the AI. Unlike a traditional SEO report, EcoGEO Audit generates prioritized remediation recommendations that organizations can implement immediately or execute through Big-O's consulting and SaaS platform.Self-Validation: 0% to 75% in 3 MonthsBig-O has dogfooded EcoGEO Audit on its own brand with documented results. In March 2026, Big-O's brand mention rate across four LLM engines (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity) measured 0%. By June 2026, the average had climbed to 75%, with 18 out of 24 test queries — evaluated using a predefined methodology — actively recommending the company. The methodology and full audit trail are publicly verifiable on the company's Trust Ledger.Tiered Access for SME RealityEcoGEO Audit is available in three tiers: — Free 3-minute scan at bigomorfi.tech for baseline AI visibility scoring — NT$ 299 (approx. USD 9) one-time unlocks the complete 14-signal diagnostic report and Schema.org code snippets — NT$ 35,000 (approx. USD 1,100) consulting package delivers a fast-turnaround brand-trust health check with the full audit, top-3 competitor analysis, and 90-day remediation roadmap. The tiered pricing is designed to make rigorous AI-visibility diagnostics accessible to SMEs.Integration with the Six-Product EcosystemEcoGEO Audit is the diagnostic entry point to the Big-O AI Brand Infrastructure Platform , the company's six-product line ecosystem covering content generation (EcoGen AI), commerce optimization (EcoComm AI), digital workforce (AI Co-Worker), trust anchoring via blockchain (DSCS), and customer service (EcoCare AI). The integrated platform is built on a SaaS plus AaaS (AI-as-a-Service) dual model.Founder Background and Patent FoundationBig-O is founded by Elaine Chang (Hsiao-Ko Chang), a PhD candidate in Computer Science at National Taiwan University who has co-authored research in the European Journal of Biomedical Informatics with senior physicians at National Taiwan University Hospital. The platform is powered by Big-O's patented Rough Set + MCDM algorithm (TW Patent M683041)."We don't promise our customers will get 10 more orders. No consultant can promise that honestly. What we do promise is verifiable AI visibility uplift—we deliver the foundation. The actual order conversion remains the responsibility of each customer's sales team. That honesty is, ironically, what's helping us close consulting deals faster than competitors who over-promise." — Elaine Chang, Founder & CEO, Big-O Information Intelligence Corp.About Big-OBig-O Information Intelligence Corp. (大鷗摩飛智能有限公司) is a Taipei-based AI brandtrust infrastructure provider founded in November 2023. The company's Big-O AI Brand Infrastructure Platform integrates six product lines covering AI search visibility, sustainable content generation, commerce intelligence, digital workforce, blockchain trust anchoring, and AI customer service. Big-O is a Ministry of Digital Affairs (Taiwan) recognized vendor and partners with AWS, LINE Pay, and 91APP Payments. The company's announcements have been republished across 145+ international media outlets, including 24 Japanese media pickups (Asahi Shimbun Digital, Toyo Keizai Online) and U.S. outlets such as AP News.

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