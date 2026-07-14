NanoEntek Launches EVE-HT A26, a Fully Automated High-Throughput Cell Counter for the Global CDMO Market

NanoEntek has launched EVE-HT A26 EVE-HT A26

Delivers a 100% automated workflow from sample preparation to analysis, resolving bottlenecks in large-scale bioprocessing

CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --  Delivers a 100% automated workflow from sample preparation to analysis, resolving bottlenecks in large-scale bioprocessing Building on supply references with leading global biopharma companies to expand market reach amid growing demand in the CGT sectorNanoEntek has launched EVE-HT A26, a fully automated high-throughput cell counter, marking the company’s strategic expansion into the global bioprocessing and CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market.Built on the advanced core technology of NanoEntek’s EVE-HT series, EVE-HT A26 is a next-generation platform that automates the entire workflow — from cell preparation and staining to counting and analysis. The system features a 7-axis robotic architecture that integrates NanoEntek’s proprietary Bio-MEMS technology with linear motor drives and precision robotic pipetting, delivering exceptional throughput, accuracy, and ease of use in a single instrument.EVE-HT A26 stands out for its ultra-fast processing speed and exceptional sample efficiency. The system processes up to 96 samples in just 10 minutes — fully unattended, from staining through analysis — compared with the more than three hours typically required by competing systems. Unlike competing instruments that require 170 μL or more per test, EVE-HT A26 delivers high-precision analysis with as little as 20 μL, translating into significant cost savings and improved yield for research and production environments working with high-value cell types."EVE-HT A26 represents the next generation of cell counting technology, combining exceptional speed, precision, and fully integrated automation in a single platform," said a NanoEntek official. "We expect EVE-HT A26 to maximize operational efficiency and bring a paradigm shift to cell counting workflows at CDMOs and biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing facilities worldwide."

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