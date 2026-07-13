Body Control Module Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $39 Billion By 2030

Body Control Module Market Report 2026 Regions Body Control Module Market Report 2026 Segments Body Control Module Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Body Control Module Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Body Control Module market to surpass $39 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $685 billion by 2030, with Body Control Module to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Body Control Module market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Body Control Module Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the body control module market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing production of connected and software-defined vehicles across China, Japan, and South Korea, growing integration of electronic convenience and comfort features in mid-range vehicles, rising adoption of advanced automotive electronics in electric mobility platforms, expanding semiconductor and automotive electronics manufacturing capabilities across the region, and increasing demand for centralized vehicle control systems that improve wiring efficiency and reduce overall vehicle complexity.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Body Control Module Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the body control module market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of domestic electric vehicle manufacturers, increasing penetration of intelligent cockpit and smart lighting technologies, rising consumer preference for feature-rich passenger vehicles with enhanced electronic functionalities, strong investments by Chinese OEMs in centralized electronic and electrical architectures, and the growing deployment of body control modules to support vehicle connectivity, energy management, and automated control functions in next-generation vehicles.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Body Control Module Market In 2030?

The body control module market is segmented by type into control area network (CAN) bus and local interconnect network (LIN) bus. The control area network (CAN) bus market will be the largest segment of the body control module market segmented by type, accounting for 67% or $26 billion of the total in 2030. The control area network (CAN) bus market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable in-vehicle communication systems, growing integration of multiple electronic control units across modern vehicle platforms, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance and infotainment systems requiring efficient data exchange, strong preference among OEMs for scalable and standardized communication architectures, and the ability of CAN-based systems to enhance vehicle diagnostics, operational efficiency, and real-time electronic coordination across connected automotive functions.

The body control module market is segmented by component into hardware and software.

The body control module market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, electric vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

The body control module market is segmented by power distribution components into relays and fuses.

The body control module market is segmented by application into interior and exterior.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Body Control Module Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the body control module market leading up to 2030 is 3%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Body Control Module Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global body control module market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort features, accelerate adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, and strengthen integration of vehicle electronics and software-defined automotive architectures.

Rising Demand For Advanced Safety And Comfort Features In Vehicles - The rising demand for advanced safety and comfort features in vehicles is expected to become a key growth driver for the body control module market by 2030. Modern vehicles are increasingly equipped with electronic features such as automatic lighting systems, power windows, smart entry systems, climate control, and centralized locking mechanisms that rely heavily on body control modules for seamless operation. Consumers are prioritizing convenience, enhanced driving experiences, and integrated vehicle functionalities, encouraging OEMs to expand electronic feature integration across both premium and mass-market vehicles. As automakers continue to develop intelligent cabin and body electronics systems, the demand for advanced body control modules is accelerating steadily. As a result, the rising demand for advanced safety and comfort features in vehicles is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Electric And Hybrid Vehicles - The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the body control module market by 2030. Electrified vehicles require sophisticated electronic control systems capable of managing multiple vehicle functions while optimizing energy consumption and operational efficiency. Body control modules play a critical role in coordinating lighting systems, battery-related auxiliary functions, thermal management interfaces, and electronic access systems in EV platforms. Increasing investments in vehicle electrification and the rapid introduction of next-generation electric mobility solutions are encouraging greater deployment of advanced electronic control units. Consequently, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Vehicle Electronics And Software Integration - The increasing vehicle electronics and software integration is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the body control module market by 2030. Automotive manufacturers are transitioning toward centralized electronic architectures and software-defined vehicle platforms that require highly integrated body control systems capable of managing complex electronic operations. The growing use of digital interfaces, connected vehicle technologies, over-the-air software updates, and intelligent diagnostics is increasing the importance of body control modules within modern automotive ecosystems. In addition, advancements in semiconductor technologies and embedded automotive software are enabling more efficient communication between vehicle subsystems. Therefore, the increasing vehicle electronics and software integration is projected to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Body Control Module Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the control area network (CAN) bus market and local interconnect network (LIN) bus market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for high-speed in-vehicle communication networks, increasing deployment of electronic control units in connected and electric vehicles, growing adoption of centralized automotive electronic architectures, and expanding integration of intelligent body electronics and automated vehicle functions. This momentum reflects the automotive industry’s transition toward software-defined mobility, enhanced vehicle connectivity, and efficient electronic communication systems, accelerating growth across the global body control module ecosystem.

The control area network (CAN) bus market is projected to grow by $4 billion and the local interconnect network (LIN) bus market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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