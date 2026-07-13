Injury crash Highway 95 near mile post 496, Boundary County

The Idaho State Police is investigating a motorcycle vs pickup truck crash that occurred on July 12, 2026, at approximately 12:17 PM on US 95 near milepost 496 in Boundary County.

The driver of a blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling northbound on US95. The motorcyclist attempted to pass multiple vehicles when it collided with a blue Dodge Ram 2500 pickup as the truck was attempting to turn from US95. The rider of the Harley Davidson was a 41-year-old-male from Bonners Ferry, ID. The rider was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital via Life Flight. The Dodge was driven by a 21-year-old female, also from Bonners Ferry. She sustained no injuries.

Traffic on US 95 was blocked in both directions for approximately one and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved, investigate the crash, and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. If there are any additional witness that did not give a statement on scene please call the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8620.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho