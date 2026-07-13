LARUS Delivers Flexible First-Party IPv4 Leasing for Growing Networks

Direct IPv4 supply and flexible service plans help organizations expand their network capacity

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS Limited provides first-party IPv4 leasing to cloud providers, hosting companies, internet service providers, digital platforms, and enterprises requiring scalable network resources.Organizations continue to depend on IPv4 addresses for cloud infrastructure, hosting environments, customer services, and other network operations. LARUS offers IP Leasing from its own address pool, giving customers a direct source of IPv4 capacity without requiring them to purchase address blocks outright.By leasing directly from LARUS, customers work with one provider for address supply, deployment support, renewals, and ongoing service requirements. This direct model reduces unnecessary handoffs and creates clearer accountability throughout the leasing relationship.## IPv4 Capacity That Scales with DemandLARUS supports deployments ranging from pilot projects and compact production environments to large-scale cloud, hosting, AI, and carrier networks.Customers can select a block size that reflects their present requirements and add capacity as their operations expand. Leasing also reduces the need for a substantial upfront investment, allowing organizations to manage IPv4 resources as an operating expense.Available block sizes include:- **/24:** 256 IPv4 addresses- **/23:** 512 IPv4 addresses- **/22:** 1,024 IPv4 addresses- **/21:** 2,048 IPv4 addresses- **/20:** 4,096 IPv4 addresses- **/19:** 8,192 IPv4 addresses- **/18:** 16,384 IPv4 addresses- **/17:** 32,768 IPv4 addresses- **/16:** 65,536 IPv4 addressesThis scalable structure can support organizations launching new services, entering additional markets, increasing hosting capacity, or responding to customer growth.## Four Service Levels for Different WorkloadsLARUS offers four service levels designed for different operational requirements:- **Capacity Only** provides basic, unmanaged IPv4 capacity for non-critical, price-sensitive, or self-managed use cases.- **Production** adds operational controls for production workloads.- **Enterprise** provides stronger service features for established network environments.- **Critical** supports infrastructure requiring the highest available level of operational assistance.Features vary by plan and may include RPKI and ROA validity, reverse DNS, abuse-report workflows, IP geolocation assistance, defined support response times, and renewal controls.Customers can begin with basic address capacity and select additional service features according to the importance of their workloads.## A Direct First-Party ModelLARUS supplies IPv4 addresses from its own pool instead of operating solely as a transaction intermediary. Customers therefore have a direct relationship with the provider responsible for supplying and supporting their leased resources.The company also operates a Network Partner Program. Participating partners can deploy LARUS-owned IPv4 resources within their networks while focusing on customer relationships, network operations, and recurring services.Organizations can review available IPv4 block sizes, compare service plans, and request current pricing through the LARUS website.## About LARUSLARUS Limited is a first-party IPv4 leasing provider serving network operators worldwide. The company supplies IPv4 resources from its own address pool and offers service options covering routing validity, reverse DNS, abuse handling, geolocation assistance, technical response, and renewal planning.

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