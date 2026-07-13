Veterinary Rapid Syndromic Polymerase Chain Reaction Panels Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 7.8% CAGR Through 2030

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TBRC's Veterinary Rapid Syndromic Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Panels Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary rapid syndromic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) panels market is gaining significant traction as advances in animal healthcare technologies continue to evolve. Rapid and accurate diagnostic tools are becoming increasingly vital for managing infectious diseases in animals, supporting timely treatment decisions and improving overall veterinary care. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Projected Market Size and Growth of Veterinary Rapid Syndromic PCR Panels

The veterinary rapid syndromic PCR panels market has witnessed strong growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding steadily. It is projected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $1.77 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising frequency of zoonotic disease outbreaks, increased investment in intensive livestock farming, higher spending on companion animal healthcare, limitations of traditional culture-based diagnostics, and growing awareness around antimicrobial resistance.

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Key Drivers Behind the Surge in Veterinary Rapid Syndromic PCR Panels

A primary factor fueling the market expansion is the increasing incidence of infectious diseases among animals. These diseases, caused by pathogens that spread between animals or from animals to humans, are becoming more prevalent due to higher animal population densities that facilitate transmission. Veterinary rapid syndromic PCR panels enable the rapid and precise detection of multiple infectious agents from a single sample, supporting early diagnosis and effective disease management. For example, in November 2023, the Colorado Department of Agriculture reported that cases of canine infectious respiratory disease doubled compared to typical outbreak levels, with similar surges documented across at least 10 U.S. states between 2022 and 2023. This rise in infectious diseases is a significant market growth driver.

Increasing Ownership of Companion Animals Supporting Market Demand

Another important factor propelling the veterinary rapid syndromic PCR panels market is the growing number of companion animals. Pets such as dogs and cats are increasingly considered family members, leading to greater demand for advanced healthcare services. The trend of higher pet ownership encourages households to invest more in veterinary diagnostics and care. These PCR panels offer quick and accurate multi-pathogen detection, which aids in timely treatment and better health outcomes for companion animals. For instance, data from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in December 2024 showed that the dog population in the United States rose from 80.1 million in 2023 to 89.7 million in 2024, an increase of roughly 9.6 million dogs in just one year. This surge in pet ownership strongly supports market growth.

View the full veterinary rapid syndromic polymerase chain reaction (pcr) panels market report:

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Leading Regions in the Veterinary Rapid Syndromic PCR Panels Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary rapid syndromic PCR panels market, reflecting its advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure and high demand for rapid diagnostic tools. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock farming, rising companion animal adoption, and increasing awareness of veterinary health technologies. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a thorough global perspective on market developments.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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