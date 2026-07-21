Nara's Premium Reservation-Only Unagi Restaurant Kuranoma Unveils New Eel Course and Refined Lunch Menu from July 1

Signature Nine-Course Unagi Feast Menu Freshly prepared dishes served immediately after cooking Unagi (Eel) tempura The chef-prepared course menu finished directly in front of guests A tranquil reservation-only restaurant in a traditional townhouse building

Kuranoma, a reservation-only restaurant in historic Nara, introduces new unagi courses showcasing traditional Japanese cuisine near Nara Park.

TENOJI-KU, OSAKA, JAPAN, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Overview

Kuranoma, operated by Kintetsu Retailing Co.,Ltd. is a reservation-only restaurant housed in a renovated traditional townhouse that is more than 140 years old in historic Nara, just a short walk from Nara Park and Todaiji Temple. Limited to a maximum of two parties per service, the restaurant offers an intimate setting for a memorable dining experience.

The establishment specializes in unagi (eel), one of the most celebrated dishes in Japanese Cuisine, served as a chef-prepared course menu finished directly in front of guests. The sounds of cooking, enticing aromas, and rising steam create an immersive dining experience unique to Japan.

Starting July 1, Kuranoma introduces a renewed menu featuring the Nine-Course Unagi Feast, showcasing a whole eel prepared using a variety of cooking techniques, together with a new lunch-exclusive course. Each dish highlights a different aspect of the ingredient, allowing guests to appreciate the depth and versatility of unagi throughout the meal.

The restaurant is ideal for anniversaries and special occasions, while also offering an authentic culinary experience for visitors seeking to explore Japan’s traditional food culture during their Japan travel.

2. Menu

Nine-Course Unagi Feast

Price: ¥11,000 (tax included)

Six-Course Unagi Feast

Price: ¥8,000 (tax included)

3. Restaurant Information

Business Hours: 11:00-15:00/ 17:00-21:00

Closed: Third Thursday of each month

Address: 43 Shimomikado-cho, Nara City, Nara Prefecture (10-minute walk from Kintetsu-Nara Station)

Reservation:

Reservation required (maximum two parties per serving: up to six guests)

Website: https://restaurant.ikyu.com/117758

Tel: +81-742-20-4400

When making reservations or inquiries by telephone, please specify that the reservation is for Kuranoma.

Official Website: https://unagi-edogawa.com/kuranoma/

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