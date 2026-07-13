JLA Hospitality Brings Residential Style to Nomad Home® Commercial Line

Browse JLA Hospitality Bedding Collection

JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® collection offers residential-style bedding, bath textiles, accessories to help hotels create comfortable guest rooms.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLA Hospitality spotlights Nomad Home® hospitality products designed to help hotels and rentals create a more residential guest experience.

"Many hospitality operators are looking for guestroom environments that feel comfortable and familiar while still meeting the operational requirements of commercial lodging. The Nomad Home® hospitality product collection was developed to support both objectives," said a JLA Hospitality spokesperson.

JLA Hospitality is highlighting the Nomad Home® hospitality product collection to address demand from hotels and vacation rental operators seeking residential-style guest room presentations. The company said the collection targets properties moving away from traditional institutional room designs.

The collection includes bedding, bath textiles, bath accessories, and decorative hospitality products. Together, the categories provide properties with multiple options for guestroom outfitting, and are available now through JLA Hospitality's official website: jlahospitality.com.

The company explained that guests now expect accommodations that mirror home environments rather than standardized hotel rooms. JLA Hospitality identified guestroom textiles and presentation elements as important contributors to ambience and design consistency.

Collection Addresses Commercial Requirements

JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® product range was created for buyers responsible for uniform room standards across diverse hotels and rental portfolios. The collection includes products suited to different guestroom formats, occupancy needs, and brand guidelines.

According to the company, the collection unites style‑driven products with foundational components within a single offering.

Residential Aesthetics, Hospitality Performance

While the collection emphasizes comfort and design, it also includes products developed for repeated washing and everyday hospitality use. Frequent room turnover and presentation standards require hospitality products that can maintain their appearance over time.

Coverlets and bed scarves, part of the decorative bedding range, help properties achieve layered bed designs typical of hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals. Basic bedding includes blankets, comforters, mattress pads, and protectors, with sheet sets and pillowcases rounding out the collection.

Nomad Home® Collection Supports Commercial Hospitality Operations

The collection includes products from JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® line, developed for hospitality settings where rooms are reset daily, and linens undergo repeated commercial laundering. Available selections include the Premium Cotton Rich 4‑Piece Sheet Set, Luxury Coverlet, and Jacquard Striped Premium Shower Curtain.

Nomad Home® carries OEKO‑TEX® Standard 100 certification. This verifies finished textiles are free of harmful substances. JLA Hospitality said this certification provides additional assurance for buyers evaluating products intended for guest use. JLA Hospitality's 2025 partnership with FUZE Technologies also extends across the Nomad Home® hospitality product portfolio.

The company noted that Nomad Home® remains a mainstay of its hospitality product lineup.

Protective Layers Support Bedding Programs

Beyond decorative and top‑of‑bed pieces, the collection includes mattress pads and protectors designed to function as protective layers within a broader JLA Hospitality bedding system. These products act as intermediary shields between the mattress and guest‑facing textiles.

The brand explained that pads and protectors integrate with sheets, blankets, and comforters in a layered bedding arrangement. Within the core bedding category, they serve a distinct role in safeguarding mattresses while supporting presentation standards.

JLA Hospitality positions these protective products alongside other foundational elements, enabling buyers to source multiple bedding layers through a single supplier.

Flexible Ordering and Product Resources

The collection is available through JLA Hospitality's Small Case and Bulk Case ordering programs, allowing properties of varying sizes to source hospitality products according to their purchasing needs. Beyond the JLA Hospitality bedding collection, buyers can source bath textiles, bath accessories, robes, slippers, and other hospitality products.

The brand also maintains a Hospitality Product Training platform featuring educational resources covering bedding materials, fill types, fabrics, terry textiles, and related hospitality product categories.

The materials include introductory seminars on down and feather fills, foam fills, polyester fills, terry textiles, and fabric fundamentals, helping participants understand the construction methods and material characteristics that contribute to comfort, appearance, and residential-inspired bedding presentation.

JLA Hospitality distributes products through facilities in Savannah, Georgia, and Woodland, California, serving hospitality buyers throughout the United States.

About JLA Hospitality

JLA Hospitality supplies bedding, bath, and room accessories engineered for commercial use to hotels, motels, vacation rental operators, and institutional properties across North America. Its Nomad Home® line is built for high-turnover environments and commercial laundering, with OEKO-TEX certification across the range. Distribution operates from facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California. JLA Hospitality is a brand of E&E Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California.

JLA Hospitality | Global Hospitality Solutions for Hotels & Retail

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