Veterinary Orodispersible Tablets Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.1% CAGR, Reaching $1.65 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Orodispersible Tablets Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary orodispersible tablets market is gaining significant traction as pet healthcare continues to evolve with the growing needs of companion animals. This market reflects the increasing demand for convenient and effective medication forms designed specifically for pets. The following sections explore the current market size, key drivers behind its growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Veterinary Orodispersible Tablets Market

The veterinary orodispersible tablets market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.21 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward trend in the past was driven by challenges such as poor medication adherence in companion animals, difficulties in administering traditional veterinary tablets orally, limited availability of palatable veterinary medicines, dependence on conventional solid dosage forms, and a lack of advanced drug delivery technologies in the veterinary sector.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $1.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. This future growth is fueled by the increasing preference for pet-friendly medication formats, wider adoption of precision drug delivery systems, rising spending on companion animal healthcare, advancements in veterinary pharmaceutical formulations, and a growing focus on improving treatment compliance and ease of administration. Key trends during the forecast period include innovations in taste-masked formulations to enhance palatability, increased use of fast-disintegrating polymer matrices for better drug dissolution in animals, precision-compounded low-dose orodispersible tablets tailored for companion animal therapies, advanced excipient engineering to boost tablet stability and disintegration speed, and the development of stress-free medication delivery methods aimed at improving treatment adherence.

Understanding Veterinary Orodispersible Tablets and Their Benefits

Veterinary orodispersible tablets are fast-dissolving oral medications designed for animals that disintegrate in the mouth without the need for water. This characteristic makes them easy to administer and reduces the stress commonly associated with dosing animals. These tablets promote better treatment compliance by simplifying dosing procedures and ensuring accurate medication delivery, which is especially beneficial for pets like dogs and cats. Moreover, these tablets offer greater convenience for pet owners and can sometimes lead to faster therapeutic effects.

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Companion Animal Healthcare Spending as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary forces driving the veterinary orodispersible tablets market is the increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare by pet owners. This includes spending on veterinary services, preventive care, treatments, and associated health products. The upward trend in spending is largely due to the growing perception of pets as family members, which motivates owners to invest more in advanced and preventive care for their animals. The rising demand for such healthcare services supports the adoption of veterinary orodispersible tablets, as these formulations improve compliance, allow for precise dosing, and align with the broader focus on pet wellness. For example, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reported that total US pet industry spending reached $147 billion in 2023 and is expected to climb to $152 billion in 2024, highlighting steady year-over-year growth and emphasizing the expanding market.

Global Increase in Pet Ownership Boosts Market Demand

Another significant factor propelling the veterinary orodispersible tablets market is the worldwide rise in pet ownership. The growing number of households keeping companion animals reflects a cultural trend where pets are increasingly viewed as family members. This shift encourages more individuals to adopt pets for companionship, emotional support, and lifestyle enrichment. As the population of companion animals grows, so does the need for convenient, palatable, and easily administered medications to maintain their health and ensure treatment adherence. For instance, according to the American Pet Products Association, 94 million households in the U.S. owned at least one pet in 2025, up from 82 million households in 2023. This trend of rising pet ownership is thus a key driver of market expansion.

Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Supports Market Expansion

The veterinary orodispersible tablets market is also benefiting from the expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. This infrastructure includes medical facilities, trained professionals, and resources dedicated to animal health management. As pet ownership rises, especially in developed countries, there is a growing demand for accessible and well-equipped veterinary services. This growth in infrastructure increases the demand for advanced and easy-to-administer pharmaceutical forms suited for animals of various sizes and conditions. For example, in December 2023, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) noted an increase in the number of veterinarians in the U.S. from approximately 124,069 in 2022 to about 127,131 in 2023, showing a gain of over 3,000 professionals in just one year. This expansion supports the overall growth of the veterinary orodispersible tablets market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Opportunities in the Veterinary Orodispersible Tablets Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America was the largest market for veterinary orodispersible tablets in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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