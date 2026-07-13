Janna Herron to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janna Herron, author and mental health advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on breaking mental health stigma through authentic storytelling, resilience, and faith-filled perseverance.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Herron will explore how sharing personal experiences can encourage understanding, reduce stigma, and inspire hope for those facing mental health challenges. She will discuss how resilience, persistence, and authentic storytelling can help people overcome obstacles while creating meaningful impact in the lives of others.Viewers will walk away with practical encouragement to embrace their own stories and recognize the difference they can make by sharing them.Janna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/janna-herron

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