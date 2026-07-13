Claim-safe guides help US product teams compare ingredient forms by format fit, solubility and documentation across six nutraceutical categories.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrition BioTech , a US-based B2B supplier of advanced nutraceutical ingredients, today announced the launch of a set of formulator selection guides covering six ingredient categories. The guides are designed to help brand, formulation, sourcing, quality and regulatory teams evaluate ingredient forms — by format fit, solubility and documentation — using structure/function language rather than health claims.The six category guides span longevity and cellular-aging, metabolic and post-GLP-1 companion, calm-focus and sleep support, women's health, liver support, and sports and recovery. Alongside the category guides, Nutrition BioTech has published a series of ingredient-form comparison pages — including Berberine Pro-Micelle vs. Berberine HCl, live vs. pasteurized Akkermansia, NMN vs. NR, and Magnesium Acetyl-Taurate vs. magnesium glycinate — that compare formulation properties such as solubility, format fit and documentation rather than health outcomes. All are available at naturalbestbio.com."Formulators keep telling us the hard part isn't finding an ingredient — it's choosing the right form for their format and documenting it for their quality team," said Lily Liu, CEO and Founder of Nutrition BioTech. "These guides give product teams a claim-safe framework to evaluate and compare ingredient forms, and a clear path to samples and documentation."For each route, Nutrition BioTech provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA), specification sheet, allergen and GMO statements, and stability and method information on request, so quality and regulatory teams can review identity, purity and consistency before sampling. Samples and specifications can be requested at naturalbestbio.com/contact-us.About Nutrition BioTechNutrition BioTech is a US-based B2B supplier of advanced nutraceutical ingredients, serving brand, formulation, sourcing, quality and regulatory teams with format-ready ingredient forms and full documentation across longevity, metabolic/post-GLP-1, calm-focus, women's health, liver and sports/recovery categories. The company is led by founder and CEO Lily Liu.Media / sales contact:Lily Liu, CEO & FounderNutrition BioTech1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103 (DL#29), Pomona, CA 91766(909) 745-1357 · sales@naturalbestbio.com · https://www.naturalbestbio.com Social: LinkedIn Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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