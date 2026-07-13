Jeffrey Goltiao to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Goltiao, founder of Dance Edge and Dance Unite, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where he will share insights on using the arts to foster deeper human connection, inclusion, and stronger relationships through purpose-driven dance education.Love Experts TV is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Goltiao will explore how understanding each person's "why" creates meaningful relationships, strengthens families and communities, and transforms dance into a vehicle for confidence, inclusion, and lifelong connection.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Jeffrey's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/jeffrey-goltiao

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