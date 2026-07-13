BTW.MEDIA Launches Strategic Circle for IPv4 and Internet Infrastructure Professionals

New membership provides exclusive research, industry discussions, quarterly reports and member-only access

MALAYSIA, KL, MALAYSIA, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW.MEDIA has launched Strategic Circle, a premium membership for professionals working across the IPv4 and internet infrastructure sectors.Priced at US$20 per month, Strategic Circle provides members with focused industry intelligence, exclusive research and access to professional discussions. The membership is designed for decision-makers seeking a clearer understanding of the market, governance and operational developments shaping the internet infrastructure ecosystem.Strategic Circle membership includes:Access to the Professional Discussions ForumAnalyst Access articles and researchQuarterly Deep Dive reportsA priority email digestInvitations to member-only eventsThe membership brings together specialist analysis, relevant intelligence and professional engagement in one focused platform. It helps members identify important developments, understand emerging trends and make more informed decisions.The launch strengthens BTW.MEDIA’s commitment to delivering clear, evidence-based and decision-useful reporting for professionals across the digital infrastructure sector.Strategic Circle is suitable for professionals who want to follow the IPv4 market more closely, gain access to deeper analysis and connect with others working in the industry.Professionals interested in joining Strategic Circle can register through the BTW.MEDIA Strategic Circle membership page.About BTW.MEDIABTW.MEDIA is an internet intelligence platform focused on internet infrastructure, governance and digital market developments. It provides research, analysis and industry reporting for professionals and decision-makers operating across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.

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