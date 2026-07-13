Natalie D. Beckerman to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie D. Beckerman, customer experience strategist, author, and Founder and CEO of Customer Operations Group, LLC, is set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where she will share insights on creating customer experiences that balance operational efficiency with genuine human care.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode, Beckerman will explore the hidden costs of prioritizing efficiency over people, the importance of restoring empathy in customer and employee experiences, and practical approaches to implementing AI and automation without losing the human connection that drives lasting business success.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Natalie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/natalie-d-beckerman

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