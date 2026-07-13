A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards

A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards 2026 invites security technology innovators and safety product designers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards. The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards are open for entries by Security Products Designers, Industrial Designers, Security Equipment Manufacturers, Surveillance Products Manufacturers, Safety Gear Producers, Security System Engineers, Electronic Security Specialists, Biometric Technology Experts, Cybersecurity Consultants, Alarm System Designers, Access Control Developers, Security Product Design Professionals, Security Software Developers, Home Security Brands, Commercial Security Brands, Security Products Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Security technologies and safety products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary security product evaluation, Security Products Designers, Industrial Designers, Security Equipment Manufacturers, Surveillance Products Manufacturers, Safety Gear Producers, Security System Engineers, Electronic Security Specialists, Biometric Technology Experts, Cybersecurity Consultants, Alarm System Designers, Access Control Developers, Security Product Design Professionals, Security Software Developers, Home Security Brands, Commercial Security Brands, Security Products Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Security Products Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Security Products Awards consideration.The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards recognize excellence in products that enhance personal safety, property protection and public security through innovative design. From surveillance systems and biometric access control to fire safety equipment, smart security devices and protective technologies, the competition celebrates solutions that combine reliability, usability and technological innovation. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, engineers, security specialists and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on design quality, functionality and innovation.Security Products Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Security Products Awards.Eligible entries include surveillance systems, biometric devices, access control solutions, fire safety equipment and smart security technologies that could be submitted to A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards : CCTV Cameras, Alarm Systems, Access Controls, Biometric Scanners, Surveillance Drones, Security Locks, Intrusion Detectors, Fire Safety Equipment and More. Security Products Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/55 Award for Good Security Products DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Security Products Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Security Products Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards. Security Products Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, security professionals, safety technology companies, facility managers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=55 to see past winners of the A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/55 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Security Products AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across security technology, industrial design, engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative security, surveillance and safety products, the competition promotes solutions that improve protection, risk prevention and user safety in residential, commercial and public environments. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers and technology innovators present advanced security products that contribute to a safer world through outstanding design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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