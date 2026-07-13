Dr. Alethea Smith-Withers to Appear on America’s Author TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alethea Smith-Withers, Founder and Senior Pastor of Pavilion of God Baptist Church, is set to appear on America’s Author TV, where she will share insights on faith-based leadership, personal transformation, and spiritual growth.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Smith-Withers will explore how embracing truth, overcoming adversity, and relying on faith can help people move beyond survival, discover their personal power, and build lives of purpose, resilience, and lasting impact.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Author TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Rev Alethea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/rev-alethea

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