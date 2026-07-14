FOOL’S PARADISE RETURNS TO THE ENTERTAINMENT QUARTER FOR SEVEN-WEEK SYDNEY FRINGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM

Award-winning acrobatics, comedy and cabaret return to The Entertainment Quarter, 26 August to 11 October

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Pack HERE Interviews AvailableFool's Paradise at The Entertainment Quarter, returning for the Sydney Fringe Festival, brings together two venues, the Bunker and the Virago, for seven weeks of acrobatics, comedy, cabaret and music running 26 August to 11 October.From the people who brought you GODZ comes Return of the GODZ, headlining a program curated by Head First Acrobats. Across seven weeks the program moves from family-friendly afternoons to late-night shows, with the premiere of Radio Variety, returning favourites All-Star Circus and The Flying Bubble Show, plus Big Top Drag Brunch.Fool's Paradise Director, Thomas Gorham said, “We’re looking forward to bringing Fool's Paradise back to Sydney for this year’s Fringe, following seasons in Adelaide, Perth and the UK. With a mix of new shows and returning favourites, there’s something in the program for a wide range of audiences this year.”Landing in Sydney following seasons in London’s West End and Brighton, Return of the GODZ is back with a five-strong cast, brand-new acts and feats built to put jaws on the floor. UK critics have called it gloriously silly and genuinely impressive, praising the troupe for making the impossible look annoyingly easy. Expect gravity-defying acrobatics, outrageous comedy and pure muscle as the gods raise hell all over again.Tune into Radio Variety for a high-energy circus and cabaret spectacular set to the hits that raised audiences. Acrobats, aerialists, comedians and dancers spin through the eras to a soundtrack of generation-defining classics. Fast, funny and full of surprises, it’s a show the whole family can get around.Back by popular demand, All-Star Circus is the big-feats showcase: backflips, one-arm handstands, towering human pyramids, giant spinning wheels and a cast of award-winning acrobats and comedians who make it all look easy.After a sell-out run at Sydney Fringe Festival 2025, The Flying Bubble Show returns with its trademark blend of bubble artistry, aerial movement and immersive theatre. Giant rainbow spheres, smoke-filled galaxies and iridescent bubbles that seem to breathe. This is bubble art like you’ve never seen it.For one afternoon only on 29 August, The Big Top Drag Brunch hands the reins to some of Sydney’s most glamorous drag royalty, including Etcetera Etcetera, Hannah Conda, Coco Jumbo, Vybe, Carmen Geddit and Charisma Belle. Bottomless laughs, eye-watering comedy, big performances and even bigger wigs. Seats won’t last.Tickets for the Fool's Paradise program are on sale now at: https://sydneyfringe.com/fools-paradise/ KEY DETAILSDates: 26 August to 11 OctoberVenue: Fool's Paradise, The Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021Handles: IG/@foolsparadisefestivals | FB/@foolsparadisefestivalsMEDIA ENQUIRIES: ORIGINAL SPINLachlan Camilleri lachlan@originalspin.com.au M: 0426 744 063Amber Forrest-Bisley amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817EDITOR'S NOTESABOUT FOOL'S PARADISEFool's Paradise is a Sydney Fringe Festival program curated by Head First Acrobats. Spanning two venues at The Entertainment Quarter, the program features circus, burlesque and variety performances.ABOUT SYDNEY FRINGE FESTIVALThe Sydney Fringe Festival is the largest independent arts festival in New South Wales with over 450 events presented in over 70 venues across Greater Sydney each year. Each September emerging artists and culture creators from all over the city join forces with us to share Sydney’s stories presenting new work from all genres. Outside of festival time, we advocate for artists, agitate for change and activate unused space creating new cultural infrastructure and precincts.ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT QUARTERThe Entertainment Quarter is the iconic entertainment, leisure and retail precinct located in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney; featuring state of the art cinemas, delicious restaurants, bars, plus retail and leisure outlets. The Entertainment Quarter surrounds The Showring, an exceptional outdoor performance and event space, and the home of weekly and monthly markets.Situated immediately adjacent to the Sydney Cricket Ground, Allianz Stadium, Disney Studios Australia, The Hordern Pavilion and The Royal Hall of Industries, the site benefits from the major sporting and entertainment events that are held regularly at these facilities.Something for Fun for Everyone – right here at the Entertainment Quarter.

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