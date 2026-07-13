Clutch Recognizes Excellent Webworld as a Global Leader in App Modernization and Cloud Consulting

From legacy assessment to AI-ready cloud architecture, Excellent Webworld's global recognition by Clutch reflects 15 years of enterprise-grade delivery.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellent Webworld, an AI-native software development company , has been recognized as a top performer in app modernization and cloud computing across the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Hong Kong. Clutch, a leading B2B directory and rating platform, has recognized that hardwork and excellence. As the Clutch rankings are based on verified client reviews, not self-reported claims, the recognition is a reliable signal of high-quality delivery and client satisfaction.Enterprises nowadays are looking to scale rapidly. But most enterprises have to deal with legacy systems that weren’t built for today’s pace, which becomes a major roadblock. Outdated architecture can’t handle real-world load. Also, if you decide to modernize your system, you need a clear roadmap for the cloud environment deployed, as without that cost can override the growth benefits. Excellent Webworld has been working on closing this gap for the last 15 years.Earning recognition across four regions at the same time reflects consistency, dedication, and commitment to the cause in every market. Across 40+ countries, Excellent Webworld has delivered 1500+ projects, working with global leaders like IKEA, Shopping Gate, Seen Jeem, Government of Dubai, Government of Saudi Arabia, Dubai Fisheries, JSW, Amazon, and Omron. These collaborations span across highly regulated industries like finance, healthcare, eCommerce and government, where there’s no room for error.Clutch has recognized Excellent Webworld across multiple categories:Top Clutch App Modernization Service (United States)Top Clutch App Modernization Service (Hong Kong)Top Clutch App Modernization Service (Saudi Arabia)Top Clutch App Modernization Service (United Arab Emirates)Top Clutch AWS Company (United States)Top Clutch AWS Company (Dubai)Top Clutch Azure Company (United States)Top Clutch Google Cloud Company (United States)Top Clutch Google Cloud Company (Saudi Arabia)Top Clutch Google Cloud Company (United Arab Emirates)Ten categories, four regions, one consistent standard of delivery behind each one.At Excellent Webworld, the process of modernization begins with pre-development diagnosis, and not directly with development. Before any rebuild project begins, the development team runs a technical assessment to understand what components are driving fragility, latency, or rising infrastructure costs. Many service providers skip this step and move straight ahead to the rebuilding phase. But Excellent Webworld treats assessment as the foundational step for any modernization project.Once the assessment is done, modernization work typically includes:Legacy Application Assessment and Modernization StrategyMicroservices Architecture and API EnablementApplication Re-platforming and Re-hostingContainerization and Kubernetes OrchestrationDevOps and CI/CD Pipeline ImplementationTechnical Debt Reduction and Performance EngineeringIn practice, it means breaking a tightly coupled monolithic system into smaller services that can be scaled independently. It also means moving applications to a more reliable infrastructure without disrupting daily operations. Lastly, it means setting up the CI/CD pipelines so there can be faster and safer releases in small chunks instead of one big-bang deployment.A modernized application without solid underlying infrastructure is of no use. That’s why cloud computing consulting follows the modernization phase at Excellent Webworld as part of the same roadmap rather than providing it as a separate service.The company's core cloud offerings comprise:Google Cloud ConsultingAWS Cloud ConsultingAzure Consulting ServicesThese services help enterprises select the right cloud platform according to their workload, whether Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud, and build cloud-native applications from the beginning rather than migrating them to the cloud post-development.None of these can work without robust security and compliance mechanisms in place. For highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance, a minor compliance gap can lead to serious financial penalties and reputational damage. Excellent Webworld addresses this concern by following a compliance-first development approach from day one, and not leaving till end.Our modernization projects follow compliance standards like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001, depending on the industry and region. Similarly, our cloud engagements follow SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance, along with security standards requirements published by AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The engineering team also applies DevSecOps best practices, automated security testing, and disaster recovery planning to catch all risks before it reaches production.“The multiple awards from Clutch tell the kind of faith and belief our clients have in our capabilities. It also demonstrates the impact our solutions have created for their enterprise,” said Paresh Sagar, CEO of Excellent Webworld. “In the future, I truly believe that enterprises that lead won’t be the largest; they’ll be the ones whose systems can evolve with changing market needs, and that’s the future we’re building for.”“Being recognized across four different regions showcases the robustness of our engineering approach. However, the real milestone for us would be to craft an infrastructure that doesn’t just support today’s app but also anticipates what AI-driven systems will demand five years from now,” said Mayur Panchal, CTO of Excellent Webworld.Looking ahead, Excellent Webworld is investing in AI-ready cloud architecture built specifically for regulated industries like fintech, healthcare, eCommerce, and education. As AI adoption becomes a norm across various industries, the company believes that enterprises that lead the next wave of IT revolution won’t be the ones using AI tools; they will be the ones who will have a modernized, cloud-native infrastructure capable of supporting AI integrations at scale. The long-term goal is not just about collecting more awards and recognition. It’s more about becoming a reliable technology partner to enterprises for modernization initiatives.About Excellent Webworld:Excellent Webworld is an AI native software development company that specializes in providing digital solutions for funded startups, SMBs, enterprises, and government institutions. With 15+ years of experience and 300+ tech experts, the company is an expert in delivering services related to AI & machine learning, cloud, IT consulting, product engineering, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.Explore Our Portfolio: https://www.excellentwebworld.com/our-work/ Contact for consultation: https://www.excellentwebworld.com/contact-us/

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