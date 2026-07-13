A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards

A' Textile, Fabric, Textures and Cloth Design Awards 2026 invites textile innovators, fabric designers and material developers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards. The A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards are open for entries by Textile Designers , Fabric Engineers, Texture and Pattern Creators, Clothing Companies, Textile Manufacturers, Textile Brands, Industrial Design Studios, Fashion Designers, Interior Designers, Material Science Specialists, Textile Artisans, Weavers, Knitwear Designers, Carpet Manufacturers, Upholstery Designers, Textile Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Textile innovations, fabric developments and material designs created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary textile design evaluation, Textile Designers, Fabric Engineers, Texture and Pattern Creators, Clothing Companies, Textile Manufacturers, Textile Brands, Industrial Design Studios, Fashion Designers, Interior Designers, Material Science Specialists, Textile Artisans, Weavers, Knitwear Designers, Carpet Manufacturers, Upholstery Designers, Textile Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Textile Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Textile Awards consideration.Textile Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Textile Awards.Eligible entries include woven fabrics, technical textiles, textile patterns, upholstery fabrics, smart textiles and surface materials that could be submitted to A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards : Structural Fabric, Engineered Cloth, Smart Textiles, Technical Textiles, Woven Fabric, Jacquard Fabric, Tapestries and More. Textile Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/42 Prize for Good Textile DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Textile Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Textile Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards.The A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards celebrate excellence in textile innovation, material development and surface design. From woven fabrics and technical textiles to smart materials, decorative patterns and sustainable fabric solutions, the competition recognizes designs that combine creativity, craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, textile specialists, material scientists and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality and production excellence. Textile Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, textile manufacturers, fashion professionals, material innovators, interior designers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=42 to see past winners of the A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/42 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across textile design, material innovation, fashion, industrial design and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding textile products and fabric developments, the competition promotes innovation in materials, sustainable manufacturing and advanced surface design. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help textile designers, manufacturers and material innovators present their work to a global audience while advancing the future of textile design. To learn more about the A'Design Awards and the A' International Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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