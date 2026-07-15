ClearSK Offers Pico Laser as a Treatment Option for Pigmentation Concerns Among Singaporeans

Doctor-led aesthetic clinic provides Pico Laser alongside skincare-based approaches for melasma, post-acne marks and sunspots.

The current trend in aesthetics is looking natural. We're not going to make the person look like another person — it's about enhancing natural beauty, making the skin look more radiant and refreshed.” — Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearSK , a doctor-led aesthetic clinic established in Singapore in 2008, offers Pico Laser as one of its treatment options for pigmentation-related concerns such as melasma, post-acne marks and sunspots.Pigmentation is a common skin concern in Singapore's climate, where daily UV exposure and heat are recognised contributors to conditions such as melasma. While topical skincare can support skin health and help manage pigmentation, some concerns, including melasma, may require a broader management approach. Depending on the individual's presentation, a doctor may consider Pico Laser as one component of an overall treatment plan. As melasma is a chronic and recurrence-prone condition, outcomes vary between individuals.Pico Laser is designed to deliver energy in picoseconds, designed to breaking down pigment into smaller particles that the body can process naturally over time. It is designed to use a photoacoustic effect to target pigment, with reduced thermal energy within the treatment process. A doctor will determine whether Pico Laser is appropriate based on the individual's skin condition and treatment goals.At ClearSK, treatment recommendations are made following a doctor-led consultation assessing skin type, pigmentation depth and individual suitability. As with any aesthetic treatment, outcomes and suitability vary from person to person, and Pico Laser is generally used alongside, rather than in place of, an appropriate skincare routine.This approach reflects ClearSK's broader treatment philosophy."The current trend in aesthetics is looking natural," said Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK. "We're not going to make the person look like another person — it's about enhancing natural beauty, making the skin look more radiant and refreshed, rather than a dramatically different look."For pigmentation treatment using Pico Laser, this translates to working towards a more even, healthy-looking skin tone, rather than an altered appearance.About ClearSK:ClearSK is a doctor-led aesthetic clinic group in Singapore, established in 2008, offering personalised, doctor-designed treatments across multiple clinic locations islandwide. Across its clinic network, more than 200,000 treatments and procedures have been performed, supporting patients with a wide range of skin and aesthetic concerns. Doctors draw from a broad range of treatment options to develop personalised treatment plans based on each individual's clinical presentation. This approach is applied consistently across ClearSK's multiple clinic locations in Singapore.Contact:Name: ClearSKEmail: enquiry@clearsk.comPhone Number: +6588781181Note: This release is intended for general informational purposes. Individual treatment outcomes vary and should be discussed with a qualified doctor.

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