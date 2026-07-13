Seoul Pavilion Successfully Concludes at VivaTech 2026, Europe’s Largest Tech Stage

A scene from the Seoul Pavilion | Photo provided by Seoul Business Agency Group Photo of exhibitors at Seoul Pavilion | Photo provided by Seoul Business Agency A scene from the networking session at Seoul Night in Paris | Photo provided by Seoul Business Agency A group photo of attendees at Seoul Night in Paris | Photo provided by Seoul Business Agency

Substantial business matching outcomes lead to investment and collaboration with major European enterprises and local investors

PARIS, FRANCE, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- * “Seoul Night” was held successfully, attended by over 70 local investors and stakeholders.* Achieved a total of 10 recognitions at VivaTech Challenges & Awards, validating the competitiveness of Seoul’s innovation technologies□ The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Hyunwoo Kim), a support institution for small and medium-sized enterprises dedicated to building the competitiveness of Seoul, announced that it successfully operated the Seoul Pavilion at ‘VivaTech 2026,’ Europe’s largest startup and tech exhibition held for four days from June 17 (Wed) to 20 (Sat) at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, generating tangible results for the global business expansion of promising Seoul startups in the European market.○ The Seoul Pavilion was introduced at VivaTech for the first time by the Seoul Business Agency in cooperation with the ‘Seoul AI Hub.’ Twenty promising Seoul-based companies in cutting-edge innovation technology fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics were selected, and the pavilion was operated across an area of 205.5 square meters within Pavilion 7 (Hall 7.2, Booth No. 2H31).○ During VivaTech 2026, participating companies focusing on follow-up cooperation consultations—such as investment reviews, Proof of Concepts (PoCs), and technical alliances—conducted a total of over 300 business meetings, excluding simple booth visits and inquiries. This led to concrete business cooperation results, including the signing of six Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).□ Notably, before the official commencement of the exhibition, the global networking program “Seoul Night in Paris” was successfully held, targeting local investors and media, contributing to the global business expansion of Seoul’s innovative enterprises.○ On the evening of the 16th (Tue), the eve of the exhibition, a business networking event titled ‘Seoul Night in Paris’ was held at a nearby Mercure Hotel, accommodating approximately 70 participants.○ Around 70 participants attended the event, including local investors, global media representatives, and officials from participating companies of the Seoul Pavilion, engaging in active exchanges to secure influential local networks and establish strategic partnerships.○ In particular, the business relationships established through the event led to subsequent follow-up meetings during the exhibition period, confirming the practical effectiveness of the networking program.□ The innovative enterprises from Seoul participating in the Seoul Pavilion held active business meetings amidst a high spotlight and interest from global corporations, media, investors, and buyers attending ‘VivaTech 2026,’ achieving 10 awards and recognitions at VivaTech Challenges & Awards along with six signed MOUs. ZETIC AI (CEO Yeon Kim), an on-device/edge AI company, won the ‘Swisstech Choice Award’ at the global pitching competition ‘Swisstech Global Deeptech Battle’ organized by Switzerland. As a prize, the company was granted a Swiss soft-landing program that provides free use of office space and networks at the EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) Innovation Park for three months. Furthermore, LBSTech, which provides walking navigation for the mobility-impaired utilizing accessibility information, ranked in the top 30 among 400 ‘Tech for Change’ award-winning companies, proving the competitiveness of Seoul’s innovative technology. MeTown (CEO Dohae Lee), an AI fashion and design platform enterprise, signed an MOU with global innovation company Lehosah to establish a digital business model combining AI design and production technologies. Common Computer (CEO Minhyun Kim), an AI agent platform company, signed an MOU with Swiss company Uthereal to review the integration of Knowledge Engine and Agentic Layer technologies and create joint business opportunities in the Swiss market. In total, six MOUs and cooperation outcomes were achieved with entities spanning global luxury/beauty, industrial automation, energy/battery, and investment institutions.□ Additionally, an “Experience Zone” was operated within the Seoul Pavilion, allowing global visitors to experience innovative technologies representing Seoul’s fashion and beauty sectors firsthand, drawing high interest.○ The driver behind the commercial success of the Seoul Pavilion was the ‘Experience Zone,’ where visitors could experience the innovative technologies of participating companies firsthand. Studio Lab (CEO Sunghoon Kang), a physical AI enterprise, showcased its ‘AI Robotic Photography Solution’ that automates the process from professional shooting to detailed page creation without a photographer, garnering significant attention and being included in the VIP tour routes of major French fashion and commerce enterprises such as LVMH, Kering Group, and Chaumet. Lillycover (CEO SunHee An), a beauty-tech company, also maintained high popularity throughout the exhibition period with an experiential booth transitioning from AI skin diagnostics to the real-time manufacturing of customized cosmetics, receiving coverage from multiple local French journals as a personalized manufacturing platform based on AI and robotics.□ Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency, stated, “The first introduction of the Seoul Pavilion at VivaTech, Europe’s largest tech stage, has yielded meaningful fruits that officially launch the global business expansion of our participating companies.” He added, “Careful preparations, such as space design centered on visitor experience and networking with major European investors and media, have led to tangible results. Based on these achievements and experiences, we will continue to provide sustained support to ensure that Seoul startups can generate diverse outcomes on the global stage.” End.

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