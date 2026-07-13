2026 ThreeBestRated® Award Winner: How Dunbrook Associates Delivers Tailored Financial Solutions
The big difference maker that Dunbrook Associates has is that we truly are a client-first organization.”BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunbrook Associates is honoured by ThreeBestRated® in 2026 as one of the top three financial service providers in Barrie. The firm’s commitment to personalized financing guidance and reliable client service has helped establish its strong reputation within the community. Through its client-focused approach and dedication to helping individuals achieve their financial goals, Dunbrook Associates has earned the trust of individuals, families, and businesses across the Barrie community.
— Cameron Young
For over three decades, Dunbrook Associates has helped individuals, families and businesses to manage their wealth. Chris Arthur is the Head of Wealth of the firm, who is known for providing expert financial guidance and building lasting relationships with clients. With his deeper understanding of the financial market and proven track records, Chris delivers consistent results through numerous market cycles. Dunbrook Associates has certified financial planners, who provide customized financial plans tailored to each client’s unique goals. The firm’s team has built a significant client base that has been with them for a long time.
Cameron Young is the Head of Financial Planning at Dunbrook Associates in Barrie. He began his career as a financial advisor at a local bank before joining Dunbrook Associates, where he adopted an independent, client-centered approach to financial services. Cameron believes that successful financial planning requires a comprehensive and client-first approach rather than general solutions. He also shares insights into how Dunbrook Associates differs from other firms and financial institutions.
Cameron said “ThreeBestRated® has been a continued partner in recognizing what we do in our community. We're happy to have partnered with them and to work together to understand and get our vision out there for clients.”
Client-First Financial Approach
Cameron explains that “The big difference maker that Dunbrook Associates has is that we truly are a client-first organization”. Unlike many other banks, insurance companies and financial institutions that are often focused on offering systematized financial solutions, Dunbrook Associates prioritizes only clients’ needs and focuses on only holistic financial plans.
The firm believes that financial planning should be built around the individual rather than forcing them into pre-designed financial products.
Cameron said, “The financial plan is arguably the core of what we do.” Dunbrook Associates serves in a way that guides financial decisions and determines the strategies more appropriate for a client’s particular situations.
Dunbrook Associates never offers cookie-cutter style solutions, because every client has different circumstances in the financial plans. Instead, the firm only focuses on designing individualized financial strategies for each client rather than common recommendations.
Comprehensive Planning Beyond Traditional Financial Service
Cameron explains that financial decisions cannot be viewed as isolated because every avenue of a person’s finances is interconnected. So, Dunbrook Associates takes a holistic approach to financial planning.
When creating a plan, Dunbrook Associates’ team consider these questions such as:
>> What does retirement look like?
>> How should your estate be structured?
>> Are there tax considerations we should be taking into place?
All these financial decision questions affect a person’s other areas of a financial life. Dunbrook Associates takes time to understand each client's full financial picture before making any recommendations.
Cameron believes that clients do not have to depend on large banks for financial advice. Independent advisors offer comprehensive and alternative lower-cost solutions that are tailored to each person's future goals.
Recognitions and Achievements of Dunbrook Associates
Dunbrook Associates has achieved numerous awards in 2025 and 2026 including Best Financial Advisor, 5 Star Advisor, Top Independent Financial Planning Service and more. The firm was once again nominated as a top financial advisor in Barrie. This recognition highlights the firm’s dedication to providing excellent client services and its commitment to helping clients achieve positive financial results.
Cameron added “We're very happy to work with the clients we do at Dunbrook Associates and are looking forward to continuing to grow more in the Barrie area and help more Canadians retire and meet their financial goals.”
Their team takes pride in ensuring clients feel trusted, valued and supported throughout the financial journey. Dunbrook Associates proudly serves the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities, providing face-to-face and personal financial guidance to help clients build a better future. To get in touch with them, visit dunbrook.ca.
Cameron Young
Dunbrook Associates
+1 866-730-7598
admin@dunbrook.ca
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