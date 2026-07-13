Vibes Music Australia Launches Strategic ASEAN Expansion Through Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEVibes Music Australia Launches Strategic ASEAN Expansion Through Indonesia, Thailand and CambodiaVibes Music Australia has announced a major expansion across Southeast Asia following a successful regional visit by its Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Artist & Repertoire (A&R), Gerard Lasantha (Lopez), to Thailand and Cambodia, while strengthening the company’s existing investment in Indonesia. The expansion reflects Vibes Music Australia’s long-term commitment to developing the region’s electronic dance music (EDM) industry while supporting tourism, the creative economy, and cultural exchange across ASEAN.During his visit, Mr. Lopez engaged with senior government officials, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders to explore partnerships that will promote investment in music, entertainment, and the creative economy, creating new opportunities for local artists, event organisers, and the tourism sector.In Thailand, Mr. Lopez attended the International Conference on Peace upon Morality, Development and Nation-Building (ICPDN 2026) at the invitation of Prof. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak. Prof. Kriengsak commended Mr. Lopez’s vision of bringing international investment into Thailand through the creative industries and recognised the important role that music festivals and entertainment events can play in stimulating tourism, generating employment, and strengthening the country’s creative economy.In Cambodia, Mr. Lopez met with Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the Institute for International Relations and Public Policy (IRIC), where discussions focused on expanding Cambodia’s creative industries and positioning the country as an emerging destination for international music events. During the meeting, Mr. Lopez committed to launching Vibes Music Australia’s operations in Cambodia, marking another significant milestone in the company’s ASEAN growth strategy.Indonesia has already become a key pillar of Vibes Music Australia’s regional expansion. Mr. Lopez has established investments in Jakarta, where the company is building its presence within one of Southeast Asia’s largest music markets.The company’s upcoming release schedule further reflects its growing international ambitions. Forthcoming singles include Sweet DJ; A-KOTO featuring SUVI; RIDDAI (Remix) by A-KOTO featuring Bachi Susan; and Solar, featuring SORA and SUVI. Looking further ahead, Vibes Music Australia has an exciting lineup of Extended Play (EP) releases in development, including Genesi, Indonesia, Lost Little Love, My Life, Beautiful, Waterfall Heart, Bailar, and Abantgrade, with many more projects currently in production. This expanding catalogue reflects the label’s commitment to developing internationally competitive electronic music while fostering collaborations between artists from Australia, ASEAN, South Asia, Europe, and North America.As part of this expansion, Vibes Music Australia is preparing to release its EDM production, “RIDDAI,” within the next six weeks. The debut release is a remix produced by Gerard Lasantha (Lopez) featuring Indonesian EDM artist SORA and Sri Lankan chart-topping Vibes Music Australia recording artist Bachi Susan. Blending the driving energy of pure techno with Sinhalese lyrics and Bachi Susan’s powerful vocals, RIDDAI presents a distinctive musical fusion inspired by the genre’s European roots while introducing a fresh South Asian identity to the global electronic music scene.Looking ahead, Vibes Music Australia is also developing a series of Extended Play (EP) releases that will bring together emerging ASEAN talent with established Western EDM artists and producers. These international collaborations are designed to showcase the region’s creative potential while creating a distinctive cross-cultural sound that blends global electronic music with Southeast Asian influences. Through these EP projects, Vibes Music Australia aims to provide an international platform for regional artists while strengthening ASEAN’s presence in the global EDM industry.Vibes Music Australia also works with two-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum, Billboard- and ARIA-charting mastering engineer Nicholas Di Lorenzo of Panorama Mastering in Melbourne. Nicholas provides mastering services for selected Vibes Music Australia releases, supporting the label’s objective of delivering professionally finished music to international production standards.Together with leading Western producers, engineers, and artists, Vibes Music Australia is building a creative ecosystem that bridges Australia, ASEAN, South Asia, Europe, and North America through music.“ASEAN represents one of the world’s most exciting frontiers for the creative economy,” said Gerard Lopez. “Our vision is to work with governments, artists, tourism authorities, and private sector partners to build a vibrant electronic dance music ecosystem that attracts international audiences, empowers local talent, and creates new economic opportunities across the region.”Beyond its commercial expansion, Mr. Lopez reaffirmed his commitment to supporting regional knowledge exchange and policy dialogue. As a Senior Fellow of the South Asia Foresight Network (SAFN), operating under The Millennium Project in Washington, D.C., he will continue to support the research community across ASEAN and Washington by fostering collaboration between academia, policymakers, and the private sector. His growing business presence in Southeast Asia is expected to create new opportunities that bridge research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries.With operations and investments spanning Australia, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia, Vibes Music Australia is positioning itself as a regional platform for music, tourism, investment, and creative innovation. Through strategic partnerships and cross-border artistic collaborations, the company aims to deliver world-class EDM experiences, develop internationally recognised music productions, and contribute to sustainable tourism, economic development, and stronger cultural ties across the Indo-Pacific.Media ContactVibes Music AustraliaEmail: info@vibesmusic.com.au

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