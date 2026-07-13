Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with General Secretary of the WPK and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un on the 65th Anniversary of the Signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance

On July 11, 2026, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), exchanged messages of congratulations on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in 1961, the older generations of leaders of China and the DPRK signed the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, laying an important political and legal foundation for consolidating the combat friendship forged in blood between the two peoples. The treaty has played an important role in carrying forward China-DPRK friendship and safeguarding peace and stability in the region and beyond. Over the past 65 years, the two sides have upheld the spirit of the treaty, supported each other, stood united, cooperated closely and worked together, vividly demonstrating the defining features of China-DPRK relations -- friendship passed down from generation to generation, a shared future and mutual support.

Xi Jinping stressed the successful state visit to the DPRK in June, when he reached important consensus with Comrade General Secretary on consolidating and carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK and enriching it with new dimensions, providing strategic guidance and a new blueprint for the development of China-DPRK relations in the new era. Facing a rapidly evolving world undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Xi voiced willingness to work with Comrade General Secretary to further strengthen strategic communication, keep China-DPRK relations on the right track and guide bilateral friendly cooperation to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, so as to make positive contributions to promoting regional peace and development.

Xi Jinping reaffirmed that no matter how the international landscape evolves, the firm position of China’s Party and government to attach great importance to the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK will remain unchanged; the firm support for Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong Un in leading the DPRK’s socialist cause will remain unchanged; and the determination to safeguard the common interests of both sides and maintain a favorable strategic environment will remain unchanged. He expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the WPK headed by Comrade General Secretary, the DPRK people will fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Ninth Congress of the WPK and continue to achieve new and greater successes in their socialist cause.

Kim Jong Un stated that the two sides signed the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance 65 years ago, laying a solid legal foundation for the enduring development of the combat friendship and unity of mutual assistance and cooperation between the DPRK and China, forged in the bloody struggle for independence against imperialism and for the great cause of peace and socialism. Over the past period, through all the vicissitudes of history, the DPRK and China have stood by each other with unwavering support and close cooperation, fully demonstrating to the world the everlasting and unbreakable nature of their friendship -- a relationship that is special in terms of traditional bonds, shared socialist cause, and firm commitment to carrying it forward from generation to generation.

Kim Jong Un stated that the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China, as a strategic choice and precious common wealth of the two parties and two peoples, are being elevated to a new strategic height and are making important contributions to safeguarding the sovereignty, security and development interests of the two countries and upholding regional and global peace and stability amid the complex and volatile international situation. It is the unwavering position of the WPK and the DPRK government to advance the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China, with socialism at its core, to keep pace with the changes of the times and the aspirations of the two peoples and to achieve more dynamic development in all fields. He voiced his readiness to work with General Secretary to lead the DPRK-China friendship, rooted in a long history and fine traditions, to new heights, and develop it into the strongest and most strategic model of relations between socialist countries.