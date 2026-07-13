'FURTHER ON UP THE ROAD': Chest Fever Releases Latest Single From The 21st Century Last Waltz - Live at Massey Hall

Chest Fever with guests on stage during "Further On Up The Road" Colin Linden & Marc Ford Nicole Cerminara & Daniel Cervantes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Chest Fever officially releases "Further On Up The Road," the latest single from their upcoming album The 21st Century LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall. The single comes with a corresponding live music video available on Youtube. Recorded during the band's landmark performance at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall on November 18, 2023, the release continues the band's weekly rollout of singles and videos leading up to the full album's release on September 18, 2026.The performance, which featured Chest Fever alongside guests Marc Ford (previous guitarist for The Black Crowes and current guitarist for Lucinda Williams), Nicole Cerminara (singer-songwriter from Niagara Falls), Colin Linden (Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, frequent collaborator with The Band), and Sugarmill Slim (blues-punk musician from Los Angeles), brings together artists from various backgrounds and generations, though all rooted in rock, blues, and Americana traditions.That spirit of collaboration is central to Chest Fever’s vision for a 21st-century interpretation of the famed 1976 concert. The songs aren’t heavily rehearsed, and the relationships between musicians on stage are the farthest thing from manufactured; instead, artists are brought together in the moment, allowing the music itself to create the connection.“It was basically like walking on stage in front of three thousand people and looking at everyone and going, hey, nice to meet you, and then immediately playing a song,” says Cerminara. “That was sort of how we met, by doing the thing that brought us all together, that connected us all.” Speaking about the chemistry that developed during “Further On Up The Road,” she adds, “These are strangers to me, but we all speak the same language [...] We all just sunk into it, and it seemed like we'd been playing together for years.”Colin Linden recalls that “Marc Ford and I have some close friends in common, but we had never met. He’s a superb player. I loved meeting the others too. The commonality that we shared was the love and respect for the music and each other. That’s what The Band was all about, and that’s something timeless and not restricted by generation.”For Sugarmill Slim, the song’s history made the performance especially meaningful: “That song was really special for me because it’s got so much history [...] For a lot of people it’s this legendary moment in The Last Waltz where Eric Clapton’s guitar strap breaks and Robbie Robertson just jumps right in, takes over another twelve bars while Clapton gets himself back together.” She continues, “I just felt like, in my own small way, I was becoming part of the legacy of that song—part of the continuing myth of “Further On Up The Road”—by being included in that capacity.”When asked about what she hopes audiences will take away from listening to the song, she says: “I hope that people take away how much fun everybody was having. You’re not gonna see it or hear it on the record, but backstage was just such a party. Everybody was beaming from ear to ear. My hope is that when people listen to these recordings, a sense of that joy comes through.”"Further On Up The Road” is available for streaming on all major platforms with the corresponding music video available on Youtube. The full album, The 21st Century LAST WALTZ – Live At Massey Hall, will be available for streaming on September 18, 2026.For more updates, releases, tour announcements, and other exclusive content, visit chestfeverofficial.com , and follow Chest Fever on social media:Facebook: Chest Fever OfficialInstagram: @chestfeverofficialYouTube: Chest Fever OfficialX: @chestfeverogRead the full story behind The 21st Century LAST WALTZ, now available on the Blind Owl Records website , and stay up to date by subscribing to the Blind Owl Newsletter at the bottom of the page.

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