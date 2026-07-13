“Macao’s 1st Group of Classified Movable Properties Thematic Exhibition” inaugurated today showcasing Macao’s achievements in the protection of movable properties

The “Macao’s 1st Group of Classified Movable Properties Thematic Exhibition”, organized by the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), was inaugurated today (10 July) at the Macao Museum. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long; the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Lok Nam Tak; the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; the Director of the Macao Museum, Lou Ho Ian; and was attended by the Acting Head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Cheok Fong; and the members of the Cultural Heritage Committee and the Cultural Development Consultative Committee.

Divided into three thematic sections, the exhibition features approximately 100 selected items/sets of classified movable properties, including Kraak porcelain, handicraft, painting and calligraphy, as well as antique maps, textiles and statues, to showcase the history and social transformation of Macao, demonstrating Macao as a hub for trade between China and the West in the past, and reflecting the profound integration of Chinese and Western civilizations in Macao. In addition, the Macao Museum will launch online virtual tours of the various thematic sections, allowing audiences to enjoy the online exhibition through the website of the Macao Museum.

The “Macao’s 1st Group of Classified Movable Properties Thematic Exhibition” is held from 11 July to 16 August. The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30 pm), and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and the general public on Tuesdays and on the 15th of each month.

For more informationabout the exhibition, please contact the Macao Museum throughtel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours, or visit the Macao Museum’s website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo.