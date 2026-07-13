Muzig AI Launches $7,000 AI Music Contest, Ushering In 'An Era Where Anyone Can Become a Music Creator'

Create music with Muzig AI, share it on social media, and compete for a share of $7,000 in prizes.

Create with AI, post on social media, and let real audience views decide the winners

AI music is no longer just about generating songs. It is about giving anyone the power to turn an idea into music and share it with the world” — Seungik Jeong, CES Innovation Awards Judge & CEO of Muzig AI

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI, INDIA, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muzig AI , a generative AI music platform, is hosting the Muzig AI Music and BGM Contest , inviting participants to create music with artificial intelligence, publish it on social media and compete based on public response. The contest will run through Oct. 9.The competition was designed not simply to recognize technically accomplished music, but to serve as a new creative platform demonstrating how generative AI can transform and expand the ways music and digital content are produced.Music production has traditionally been regarded as a specialized field requiring knowledge of composition, instrumental skills, audio equipment and professional software. Rapid advances in generative AI, however, are creating an environment in which video producers, designers, marketers, streamers and everyday social media users can turn their ideas and emotions into music.Through the contest, Muzig AI aims to demonstrate that even people without formal musical training can transform a single idea into a song and expand it into videos, images and stories that can be shared directly with the public.Participants can create original music or background tracks using Muzig AI and publish the resulting content on their own social media accounts, including YouTube, Instagram Reels and TikTok. To complete their entry, they must submit links to the published posts through the contest’s application form.No musical background or songwriting experience is required. Participants are free to choose their preferred genre, mood and whether to include lyrics. They may also combine their music with short-form videos, illustrations, animation, vlogs, performances, storytelling and other forms of creative content.While traditional music competitions have tended to focus on compositional technique and musical quality, the Muzig AI contest also considers how music is used within actual content and how audiences respond to it as part of the broader creative process.Rather than determining the rankings solely through the subjective opinions of a panel of judges, the contest uses the number of views generated by each social media post as a key evaluation criterion. By reflecting how widely a creator’s music reaches and is consumed by real audiences, the competition allows participants to directly track and verify their performance.Muzig AI plans to use the contest to demonstrate how AI-generated music can move beyond technical demonstrations or personal experimentation and become a practical tool for the broader content industry. The company believes the value of AI music should not be measured only by how sophisticated a track can be, but also by how many new people it brings into the creative process and how widely the resulting content is enjoyed.“The AI music market has moved beyond the stage of simply proving that music can be generated,” said Seung-ik Jung, chief executive of Muzig AI. “What will become increasingly important is how creators turn their ideas into music, develop that music through stories, videos and other forms of content, and connect it with an audience.”“We hope this contest will encourage not only people without songwriting experience, but also video producers, designers, marketers and short-form content creators to explore music creation,” he added. “Our goal is to build a new creative ecosystem in which anyone can express their ideas through music.”Muzig AI is an AI-powered music generation platform that transforms users’ ideas and written prompts into music. The company has received Minister’s Awards from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ministry of Science and ICT, and was selected for the NVIDIA Inception program in recognition of its technology and growth potential.Muzig AI has also joined the World Economic Forum ’s startup community as it continues to expand its network of partnerships with global companies and institutions.

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