Milton Native Commissions as Lieutenant Junior Grade, Continues Mission of Service in Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 12, 2026) — Navy corpsmen are among the most trusted members of the armed forces for their willingness to care and their quickness to respond. Their work protects lives, preserves readiness, and strengthens the fighting force.

Keldrick Averhart, a native of Milton, Florida, has recently earned the incredible milestone of becoming a commissioned officer. Earning the rank of lieutenant junior grade is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft, rooted in the values instilled by his family, friends and mentors of his small town.

Being raised in the halls and neighborhoods surrounding Milton High School, Averhart has been shaped by a close-knit community and inspired by stories of service from his father. Those stories painted a picture of the Navy as a place of adventure, opportunity, education, and purpose.

“Growing up, I was always amazed by the stories my father told us about his time in the Navy,” Averhart said. “He talked about the places he visited, the experiences he had, and the opportunities that came from serving his country. Those stories stayed with me. They showed me that military service could be a pathway to growth, education, financial stability, and a life built around something meaningful.”

That early inspiration eventually became action.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in science and healthcare administration, Averhart enlisted in the Navy in 2015. What followed was a journey marked by determination, resilience, and a relentless commitment to becoming better as a Sailor, as a leader, and as a person.

Since joining the Navy, Averhart has earned a master’s degree from Seton Hall University, attended multiple advanced military schools, supported critical missions, and earned recognition for his leadership and service within the community. But no matter how far the Navy has taken him, Averhart has never forgotten where he came from.

“Growing up in a small town taught me the value of community,” Averhart said. “I learned that supporting one another is what truly matters and what makes people strong. No matter how difficult the mission or how impossible the challenge may seem, I know that with the help of others, no obstacle is too difficult to overcome.” That belief in community now shapes the way Averhart serves at Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. As part of the Navy’s only forward-deployed submarine squadron, CSS-15 supports five fast-attack submarines operating at the tip of the spear in the Western Pacific.

Guam’s forward-deployed submarines play a vital role in maintaining undersea readiness, strengthening deterrence, and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Known for their speed, stealth, endurance, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are often described as apex predators of the sea. But behind that undersea capability are Sailors like Averhart, whose work ensures the force remains mentally, physically, and operationally ready.

As CSS-15’s enlisted mental health subject matter expert, Averhart helps Sailors process trauma, manage stress, and build the tools needed to remain ready in demanding operational environments. His work is deeply personal, rooted in compassion, and directly tied to warfighter readiness. For Averhart, caring for Sailors is not just a duty, it is a calling.

“My proudest achievement is my selection to the Medical Service Corps as a healthcare administration officer,” Averhart said. “It was not always something I knew I would pursue, but looking back, I realize I had been preparing for it through the work I was already doing. Helping Sailors is something I am deeply passionate about, and I am honored to continue that mission as an officer.”

Averhart’s story is not only about professional achievement or his commissioning to lieutenant junior grade. It is also about the people who helped him get here — the family members who supported him, the mentors who guided him, the shipmates who trusted him, and the community that taught him the importance of showing up for others.

“I want to thank my mom, dad, and sister for their unending love and support throughout my journey,” Averhart said. “Without them, I would not be where I am today. Even when I am struggling or facing difficulty, I know my family is behind me. I know that if I called home, they would move mountains to help and support me.” That support continues to fuel his desire to give back. Averhart hopes his story encourages others to take chances, pursue their goals, and step forward even when the path ahead feels uncertain.

For a young man from Milton, Florida, the Navy became more than a career. It became a path to education, leadership, travel, service, and transformation. It gave him the opportunity to serve others while becoming the kind of leader he once looked up to.

“To me, serving in the Navy means dedicating yourself to a mission greater than yourself,” Averhart said. “Helping others has become more than a job. It has become a calling I strive to answer every day.”

From Milton to Guam, from enlisted corpsman to commissioned officer, Averhart’s journey reflects the strength of service, the power of community, and the impact one Sailor can make when driven by purpose. He continues to serve with compassion, commitment, and pride, helping keep the Navy’s forward-deployed undersea force ready, resilient, and Guam Tough.