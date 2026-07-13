Bay Area Artist Ira Coogler Celebrated at FINELY SCULPTED Birthday Celebration and Art Showcase in Suisun City

From left: Ryan Coogler, Noah Coogler, Bay Area artist Ira Coogler, and Royal Ervin, founder and CEO of Royal Premiere Events, attend FINELY SCULPTED, a private 65th birthday celebration and art showcase honoring Ira Coogler on July 11, 2026, at The Vault

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler joined nearly 200 guests at FINELY SCULPTED to celebrate Ira Coogler’s 65th birthday, artwork, and community vision.

My art comes from life, memory, family, culture, and the things I’ve carried over the years. This evening gave me a chance to share that work with people I love.” — Ira Coogler

SUISUN CITY, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area artist Ira Coogler was honored on Saturday, July 11, at FINELY SCULPTED, a private 65th birthday celebration and art showcase held at The Vault Event Center in Suisun City, California.Presented by Royal Premiere Events, the evening brought together nearly 200 invited guests for a celebration of Coogler’s life, artistry, family, and community impact. Guests included filmmaker Ryan Coogler and his wife, Zinzi Coogler, along with family, friends, community members, sponsors, and supporters.The event featured a curated presentation of Ira Coogler’s artwork, including sculptures and paintings, with select works available for purchase. Throughout the evening, guests experienced Coogler’s creative voice through pieces reflecting memory, culture, family, personal history, and the emotional depth of Black life and resilience.“FINELY SCULPTED was created to celebrate Ira not only as a father and community figure, but as an artist whose work deserves to be seen, experienced, and remembered,” said Royal Ervin, founder of Royal Premiere Events. “This evening was about honoring his life, his gifts, and the people who have been part of his journey.”In addition to celebrating Coogler’s milestone birthday and artwork, the evening also provided space for him to share his developing vision for Builders Academy, a proposed community initiative focused on supporting young Black males through mentorship, emotional wellness, creative discipline, personal growth, and positive decision-making.“My art comes from life, memory, family, culture, and the things I’ve seen and carried over the years,” said Ira Coogler. “This evening gave me a chance to share that work with people I love and to speak about the kind of impact I still hope to make in the community.”The celebration included red carpet moments, music, remarks, a toast, birthday recognition, and fellowship among guests. The event also highlighted the role of art as a bridge between personal storytelling, family legacy, and community-centered vision.“FINELY SCULPTED was designed as a thoughtful, art-forward celebration that allowed guests to experience Ira’s work while honoring the fullness of who he is,” said Justin O. Cooper, CEO of JOCMedia & Entertainment . “It was important that the event reflect his artistry and the broader community vision he is continuing to shape.”FINELY SCULPTED was supported by Royal Premiere Events, JOCMedia & Entertainment, The Vault Event Center, Viva La Vida Designs & Rentals, Suite Treatments Event Design + Decor, Solano Party Rentals, SpitfireOfficial.com, Classie Cocktails Mobile Bartending, and UrbanVino.About Ira CooglerIra Coogler is a Bay Area artist whose visual work includes sculptures and paintings shaped by personal memory, cultural observation, family, identity, and lived experience. His work reflects a deep connection to community, storytelling, and the emotional textures of Black life.About Builders AcademyBuilders Academy is an early-stage concept for a proposed Bay Area-based youth development initiative designed to support young Black males through mentorship, emotional wellness, creative discipline, and community-centered learning. The concept is envisioned to help young men strengthen self-awareness, emotional regulation, confidence, personal responsibility, and purpose.About Royal Premiere EventsRoyal Premiere Events is an event planning and production company led by Royal Ervin, specializing in curated experiences, entertainment premieres, milestone celebrations, and community-centered events designed with elegance, intention, and cultural relevance.About JOCMedia & EntertainmentJOCMedia & Entertainment is a media, film, and creative strategy company led by Justin O. Cooper, providing storytelling, production, post-production, public relations, and strategic communications support across film, entertainment, culture, and community-centered initiatives.Media Contact:Justin O. CooperJOCMedia & Entertainment404-803-3006justin@jocmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.