New 40cc Kids ATV: FRP Moto Introduces the Retro FA40-NEO

The FRP Moto FA40-NEO — a retro sport-quad-styled 40cc gas ATV for young riders, built on FRP's proven platform. Launching soon. Meet the FRP FA40-NEO: a retro-styled 40cc gas ATV for kids ages 6–12, built on FRP's field-proven platform. RP Moto's FA40-NEO pairs classic sport-quad looks with real safety hardware — tether kill-switch, dual parking brakes, and a USFS-approved spark arrestor. Launching soon.

The new youth gas quad pairs classic sport-quad looks with the safety hardware and the field-proven 40cc drivetrain behind FRP's kids lineup.

A young rider's first quad should feel like the real thing — and still be running next season. The FA40-NEO is a quad kids are proud to be seen on, built on a platform we stand behind.” — Wei, Founder & CEO, FRP Moto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRP Moto , the U.S. gas powersports brand building the growth path for young riders, today introduced the FA40-NEO , a retro-styled 40cc gas ATV — a real first quad for kids ages 6–12. The FA40-NEO brings a throwback sport-quad look to FRP's youth lineup while running the same proven engine, drivetrain, brakes, and suspension the company has put under thousands of young riders. It launches soon at FRP Moto.FRP designed the FA40-NEO around one idea: give kids the look of the classic sport-quad era, redrawn from the ground up for a young rider — then set it on hardware that's already been tested in the field. The result is a fresh, retro-styled body over a drivetrain families already trust.A proven platform underneath the new look. The FA40-NEO uses the same single-cylinder 40cc 4-stroke gas engine and drivetrain as FRP's current 40cc quads — regular gasoline, no oil mixing, an easy pull start, and no battery to manage. It reaches a top speed of 18 mph with an adjustable limiter, carries a wider, more comfortable seat and an upgraded frame with a square-tube rear swingarm, on the same dual suspension and knobby off-road tires built for backyards and trails.Safety hardware many import quads skip. Every FA40-NEO ships with the gear parents look for first: a tether kill-switch that cuts the engine the instant a rider comes off; dual left-and-right parking brakes, where many quads have only one; a factory-fitted engine heat shield; a USFS-approved spark arrestor for riding on grass and dry ground; front and rear disc brakes; and an adjustable speed limiter so parents can set the pace as skills grow. The FA40-NEO is certified to U.S. children's-product standards and is EPA-approved for off-road, private-property use.Built for easy ownership. Like the rest of FRP's lineup, the FA40-NEO is made to keep running: a simple, battery-free design, straightforward maintenance, and replacement parts kept in stock so a first quad stays on the trail season after season. The FA40-NEO will be offered in four colorways at launch."A young rider's first quad should feel like the real thing — and it should still be running next season," said Wei, founder and CEO of FRP Moto. "The FA40-NEO gives kids a quad they're proud to be seen on, built on a platform we already stand behind. It's a real first quad at the start of a path that grows with the rider."Availability. The FA40-NEO launches soon. A full preview is live now on the FA40-NEO page at FRP Moto. FRP Moto products are also available at frpmoto.com.The FA40-NEO is intended for off-road, private-property use only. Gas models are not available for sale in California.About FRP MotoFRP Moto is a U.S. powersports brand building the growth path for young and new riders — from first gas mini bikes to dirt bikes and kids ATVs. Designed around real riding, easy ownership, and safety-minded quality, FRP backs its machines with in-stock replacement parts and owner support.

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