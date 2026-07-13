Hire Heroes USA Announces 25 Recipients of The Ripple Effect: Certified Veteran Employer Grants Program

National program provides funding, employer training, and support to help veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses grow and hire in the military community.

Through our partnership with Ripple, we're investing in entrepreneurs committed to hiring from the military community and building veteran-ready workplaces.” — James Gillen, Chief Development Officer, Hire Heroes USA

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA today announced the 25 recipients of its inaugural Ripple Effect Certified Veteran Employer Grants Program, a national initiative designed to strengthen veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses and expand employment opportunities across the military community.Powered by Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, the program is investing a total of $250,000 in growth capital, awarding $10,000 grants to each selected business. In addition to funding, recipients also receive Hire Heroes USA's Certified Veteran Employer training, employer resources, and ongoing support to help scale their businesses, build veteran-ready workplaces, and connect with military-connected talent."Veteran and military spouse-owned businesses are a critical source of innovation, job creation, and economic opportunity,” said Jonathan Perri, Director of Social Impact at Ripple. "This program, powered by Ripple's RLUSD donation to Hire Heroes USA, is a direct investment in entrepreneurs who are committed to hiring from the military community and building businesses that last."The program is designed to support small- to mid-sized businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by a U.S. military veteran or military spouse, operate in the United States, and demonstrate a commitment to hiring veterans and military spouses within the next 12 to 18 months.Grant recipients also receive:-Hire Heroes USA Certified Veteran Employer training-Direct access to more than 20,000 military-connected job seekers-Career fair participation and employer spotlight opportunities-Eligibility to pursue recognition as a Hire Heroes USA Certified Veteran EmployerThe Ripple Effect: Certified Veteran Employer Grants Program combines grant funding with employer training and workforce development resources to help veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses grow while expanding employment opportunities across the military community. By investing in both business growth and hiring capacity, the program helps participating employers build veteran-ready workplaces and create lasting economic impact."Veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses are creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and bringing invaluable leadership to communities across the country," said James Gillen, Chief Development Officer at Hire Heroes USA. "Through our partnership with Ripple, we're investing in entrepreneurs who are committed to hiring from the military community and equipping them with the funding, training, and resources to build veteran-ready workplaces. Together, we're creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact on veterans, military spouses, their families, and the businesses they help grow."For more information about Hire Heroes USA and its programs supporting veteran and military spouse employment, visit hireheroesusa.org. To learn more about Ripple and its work to expand economic opportunities through financial technology solutions, visit ripple.com.###About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Through individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, and career fairs, we support thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses each year—at no cost to them.Since 2005, over 120,000 clients have secured meaningful employment through Hire Heroes USA services. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we remain committed to delivering high-impact, free career services to veterans and military spouses.Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency and accountability, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit hireheroesusa.org.About RippleFounded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

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