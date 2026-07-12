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CPW and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office respond to shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach

July 12, 2026
 

CPW and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office respond to shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach

 

AURORA, Colo. – Around 3:30 p.m. today, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were alerted that multiple shots had been fired at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach. CPW and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded and six individuals were detained. No injuries have been reported. 

A portion of the swim beach remains closed while Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies and Cherry Creek State Park officers search the area for evidence. There is no timeline yet on when the closed portion of the swim beach will reopen. 

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. This remains an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

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CPW and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office respond to shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach

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