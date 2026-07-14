BrandRank.AI Acquires Averi.AI Technology to Expand AI Platform

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandRank.AI today announced it has completed a strategic transaction to acquire the core assets, technology, select team members, and customer relationships of Averi.ai, adding AI-assisted content creation capabilities to the company's AI Content Readiness platform. The acquisition enables organizations to move directly from identifying opportunities for improvement to creating content designed to strengthen their Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) strategy and improve their Recommendation Share™ across AI Answer Engines.As AI Answer Engines become a primary source of product recommendations and consumer guidance, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) has become an essential marketing discipline. Success depends not only on publishing high-quality content, but on creating content that helps AI understand, trust, and recommend a brand—ultimately improving its Recommendation Share™.BrandRank helps organizations meet that challenge by measuring how brands perform in AI-generated answers, identifying opportunities for improvement, and providing actionable recommendations. With the addition of Averi's technology, customers can now generate content directly from those recommendations, creating a continuous workflow from measurement to execution."AI has fundamentally changed how brands earn attention and trust," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO and Co-Founder of BrandRank.AI. "Brands do not only need more content. They need the right content. By integrating Averi's technology into BrandRank, we are helping organizations act immediately on our recommendations with content specifically designed to improve how AI understands and recommends their brands.""Writing quality content is the best way to connect with new customers," said Matthew Bellows, CEO of Averi.ai. "but the technical and operational challenges of doing so are significant, especially with the rise of AI Answer Engines and purchasing agents. The team at Averi built software to help our customers solve those issues. We are very happy to bring our product to BrandRank, integrate it with their incredible platform, and help them serve their customers even better."At the center of the platform is Recommendation Share™, BrandRank's proprietary measure of brand strength in AI-generated answers. It tracks how frequently a brand is recommended by AI Answer Engines relative to its competitors across important category and buying questions. Combined with BrandRank's AI Content Readiness framework, customers can identify the content most likely to increase their recommendation strength and competitive position."With BrandRank's platform, our customers know where they need to improve, and this acquisition will help them move faster," said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of BrandRank.AI. "The addition of Averi's technology allows customers to generate content directly from BrandRank's recommendations. It transforms AI Content Readiness from a diagnostic into an ongoing operational capability."The integrated platform enables organizations to:• Measure AI Search Visibility, AI Content Readiness, Brand Vulnerability, and Recommendation Share™• Identify content gaps and competitive opportunities• Generate AI-ready FAQs, educational articles, product content, and comparison pages based on BrandRank recommendations• Publish and optimize content• Track improvements over time to understand which actions increase Recommendation Share™The acquisition strengthens BrandRank's mission to help organizations optimize their brands for AI search and recommendations by connecting analytics, recommendations, and content execution within a single workflow. The combined platform gives enterprises a complete Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solution for measuring, improving, and growing their Recommendation Share™.The new capabilities will begin rolling out to BrandRank customers later this year. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.On August 12, Pete Blackshaw and Hank Hudepohl will host a live customer webinar on August 12th at noon to go deeper into Recommendation Share - what it is, how we measure it, why it matters, and how to improve it.About BrandRank.AIBrandRank works with the world's top global brands to strengthen trust and purchase intent by uncovering vulnerabilities, purchase-driving insights, and growth opportunities across AI answer engines. As a SaaS platform, we track all major answer engines to improve visibility and “Recommendation Share,” ensure content is AI-ready, and rigorously measure brand claims and instructional accuracy. See our Analytics Platform in Action.For more information, visit www.brandrank.ai

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