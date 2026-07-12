Young people urged to book lifesaving meningitis jab at high street pharmacies

Hundreds of thousands of students heading to university this autumn are being urged by the NHS to book a potentially lifesaving MenB vaccine from today before term starts.

Appointments to get the jab can now be booked at high street pharmacies across England, offering vital protection for 17 and 18-year-olds currently in the last year of sixth form and students under the age of 25 who are heading to residential colleges or university this autumn for the first time.

The first vaccination appointments will be available from Monday 20 July.

Meningococcal B can cause serious, life-threatening problems including inflammation of the lining of the brain and sepsis (blood poisoning). This can lead to life-changing disabilities such as amputations, hearing loss and brain damage, and in some cases can prove fatal.

The bacteria that cause MenB disease can be spread through close contact with an infected person. This can be through kissing, sharing drinks or vapes, or prolonged close contact with the person for long periods of time, such as living in the same home.

Students in their 1st year of university have a risk that is about 7 times higher than that of young people of a similar age who do not go to university.

In total, around a million young people are expected to be eligible for the vaccine. Those who are eligible are:

people born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008

people born on or after 21 July 2001 and starting university for the first time this autumn

people born on or after 21 July 2001 who are starting in some residential further education colleges for the first time this autumn

2 doses of the vaccine are needed for protection at least 28 days apart.

17 and 18-year-olds can book from today via the NHS National Booking Service for appointments at community pharmacies.

Other eligible people can contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment, which start from next Monday (20th July).

Booking now gives eligible young people enough time to have both doses before they pack their bags for university or college, and before meningitis cases typically begin to rise in the autumn.

Evidence from the UK infant vaccination programme shows that vaccination has led to around a 75% reduction in Meningitis cases among eligible vaccinated groups.

There have also been more clusters of MenB cases than normal this year, some of which have been bigger than expected. This includes an outbreak in Kent earlier this year which claimed 2 lives.

Separately today, the Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Education have launched a School-Aged Vaccination Taskforce.

It will aim to improve vaccination uptake across school-aged vaccination programmes including through school and college vaccination sessions.

The taskforce will include health and education experts, ministers from both departments and representatives from NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency.

Vaccinations are vital in helping to protect the health of school children, preventing avoidable illness and helping them stay healthy and in education.

NHS Director of Vaccination Caroline Temmink said: “Heading off to university is an exciting time, but it’s also when the risk of MenB disease is higher as you spend lots of time with new people in shared living spaces, making it easier for the bacteria that cause this potentially deadly disease to spread.

“So, before you pack your bags, take a few minutes to get your meningitis jab – it’s one of the simplest things you can do to protect yourself before starting university.

“We’ve seen the tragic consequences of MenB earlier this year in so if you’re eligible, don’t leave it to chance – get vaccinated.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care James Murray said: “Vaccines save lives, which is why we’re offering the Meningitis B vaccine to around 1 million students as part of vital actions we’re taking to better protect young people.

“We’re also launching our new taskforce which will strengthen ties between the health and education sectors. We’ve already worked in partnership to encourage international students to get their first MenB dose before coming to the UK.

“By coming together we can help more young people protect themselves so they can get on and enjoy the next chapter of their education.”

Dr Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “The risk of MenB rises sharply for young people starting university, where mixing closely with so many new people increases exposure to the bacteria.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine over the summer will provide robust protection against most Meningococcal strains, offering vital peace of mind for students and families as they take this next big step. Don’t wait – book your appointment today.”

Dr Tom Nutt, Chief Executive of Meningitis Now, said: “We would urge everyone who is offered the vaccine to take up the opportunity as soon as possible. As thousands of students prepare to start university and college this autumn, getting vaccinated is the most important step they can take to protect themselves against this devastating disease.

“At Meningitis Now, we know how devastating MenB can be, changing lives in a matter of hours and often leaving people with lifelong after effects. Tragically, many do not survive. We hope everyone who is eligible gets the 2 doses of this free MenB vaccine. We know it will save lives and prevent the devastation caused by this disease.”

Head of Health Insights and Policy at Meningitis Research Foundation, Brian Davies, said: “Too many of the people we support are left asking ‘what if?’ after MenB has changed their lives forever. This vaccination programme gives young people and their families the chance to avoid that heartbreak.

“Having supported thousands of people through the Kent outbreak and other recent clusters of cases, we know how important it is to close the MenB protection gap for teenagers and young adults. If you’re eligible, don’t delay – get to your local pharmacy, have both doses and give yourself the best possible protection now.”