7/12/26 Daily Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE (Shallotte, Brunswick County)

The Quarry Road Fire ignited Friday, July 10, in Shallotte. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wildland firefighting crews will continue to install fire lines, monitor and mop up smoldering organic fuels.

Acreage and Containment: Due to more accurate mapping, the fire is 283 acres in size and is now 50% contained. Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters. Acreage and containment updates can be tracked using the N.C. Forest Service Wildfire Public Viewer.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Yesterday, eight-tenths of an inch of rain fell over the fire area. The rainfall extinguished the fire in areas with light and flashy fuels. Although the rainfall suppressed fire activity in areas with organic fuels, the organics continue to smolder and, at times, emit noticeable smoke. Currently, the area is experiencing light winds. As winds increase, fire activity may increase in areas with organic fuels.

Structures/Homes Threatened: There are no structures threatened currently.

Evacuations / Closures: All previous evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents have returned to their homes. Roads are open in the area. For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and road closures, stay in tune with local Brunswick County emergency management channels.

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