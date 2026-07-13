SCDVA remembers the life and legacy of U.S. Senator and Veteran, Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA, S.C. (SCDVA) – The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is sending condolences to the family of longtime U.S. South Carolina Senator, and distinguished Air Force Veteran, Lindsey Graham. A spokesperson for Senator Graham confirmed to multiple news outlets that Graham passed away following a brief and sudden illness.

Governor Henry McMaster released an official statement overnight on Sunday, July 12th on the passing of Senator Graham: "Peggy and I—and our children—are devastated. Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America—and a loyal and steadfast friend. We grieve with Darline, his family and his devoted staff. May God hold him gently in the palm of his hand. We shall not see his likes again."

Before being elected to Congress, Graham compiled a distinguished record in the United States Air Force as he logged six-and-a-half years of service on active duty as an Air Force lawyer, according to Senator Graham’s bio reported on his official website.

From 1984-1988, he was assigned overseas and served at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany. Upon leaving active duty Air Force in 1989, Graham joined the South Carolina Air National Guard where he served until 1995. During the first Gulf War in the early 90's, Graham was called to active duty and served state-side at McEntire Air National Guard Base as Staff Judge Advocate where he prepared members for deployment to the Gulf region.

In 1995, Graham joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves. During American military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, Graham put his experience in military law to use pulling numerous short-term Reserve duties in both countries over congressional breaks and holidays. Graham retired from the Air Force Reserves in June 2015 having served his country in uniform for 33 years. He retired at the rank of Colonel.

"The Palmetto State and our entire nation mourn the loss of a towering statesman, a fierce advocate for our armed forces, and a dedicated brother-in-arms,” said SCDVA Secretary and retired U.S. Army Major General, Todd B. McCaffrey.

“Senator Lindsey Graham’s lifelong commitment to public service was deeply rooted in his own military journey. Throughout his legislative career in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, Senator Graham was an unwavering vanguard for South Carolina’s Veterans, military families, and defense infrastructure. He understood that our freedom is maintained through the strength and well-being of those who wear the uniform. His passing leaves a profound void in our state’s advocacy network and in the hearts of the veterans he fought so tirelessly to support.

On behalf of the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs and the nearly 400,000 Veterans who call our state home, I extend our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Senator Graham’s family, loved ones, and staff during this incredibly difficult time. We stand forever grateful for his lifetime of service to South Carolina and the United States."

Senator Graham was decorated with several awards for exceptional and distinguished service to the U.S. military including the The Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal Award and the Bronze Star Medal. To read Senator Lindsey Graham’s full biography CLICK HERE.