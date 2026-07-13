Veteran-Owned New Orleans Mechanical Pros Announces Summer Savings on 3-Ton and 4-Ton Air Conditioning Systems

3-Ton and 4-Ton Air Conditioning Systems

Installed pricing starts at $7,000 for a 3-ton system and $8,500 for a 4-ton system, with a new $250 annual maintenance plan now available to area homeowners

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Mechanical Pros, a veteran-owned heating and air conditioning contractor serving the greater New Orleans area, today announced summer pricing on residential air conditioning replacements. Installed 3-ton systems start at $7,000 and installed 4-ton systems start at $8,500, with final pricing determined by the location of the unit and the requirements of the installation. The company also introduced a Summer Special Maintenance Plan at $250 for a full year of tune-up and maintenance service.

The timing is deliberate. New Orleans cooling systems are under peak load right now, and the units that fail in July are almost always the ones nobody inspected in the spring.

"Every summer we get the same call, and it comes on the hottest afternoon of the week," said Kevin Washington, VP of Sales for New Orleans Mechanical Pros. "A family nursed an old unit along hoping to get one more season out of it, and then it quits. Now they're making a five-figure decision with the house at ninety degrees inside. We'd rather have that conversation now, with the numbers on the table and nobody under pressure."

Right-Sized Systems, Priced Up Front

A 3-ton system generally suits homes in the 1,500 to 1,800 square foot range, while a 4-ton system typically serves homes between 1,900 and 2,400 square feet. Those are starting points, not rules — ceiling height, insulation, window exposure, and duct condition all shift the calculation, which is why New Orleans Mechanical Pros performs a load calculation on every replacement rather than simply matching whatever tonnage is already in place. An oversized unit cools fast, shuts off, and never runs long enough to pull humidity out of the air, leaving a home that feels cold and clammy while the compressor wears out years early. When emergency arise and replacing a 3 ton or 4 ton AC unit , our month long special will fit great!

That matters more than most homeowners realize. An oversized air conditioner cools a house quickly, shuts off, and never runs long enough to pull the humidity out of the air. The result is a home that feels cold and clammy at the same time, cycles constantly, and wears out its own compressor years ahead of schedule. In a climate like this one, correct sizing is not a technicality. It is the difference between a system that lasts and a system that becomes somebody else's emergency call.

Pricing varies based on where the equipment sits. A ground-level condenser with clear side-yard access is straightforward. An attic install in a raised Mid-City shotgun house, a tight interior mechanical closet in a historic Garden District home, or an elevated property requiring extra platform work adds labor, materials, and time. New Orleans housing stock is old, beautiful, and rarely built with HVAC technicians in mind — which is precisely why the company prices each job after seeing it rather than over the phone.

$250 Summer Special: AC Tune-Up and Preventive Maintenance in New Orleans

The Summer Special Maintenance Plan covers tune-up and preventive maintenance service for twelve months. In this climate, that is not a luxury add-on. Humidity feeds growth on evaporator coils and inside drain lines, and a clogged condensate drain is a leading cause of both shutdowns and ceiling water damage locally. Most manufacturers also require documented annual professional service to keep the equipment warranty valid — a detail homeowners tend to discover only when a major claim is denied.

Veteran-Owned and Locally Accountable

New Orleans Mechanical Pros is a veteran-owned business, and the standards show in the work: crews arrive when they said they would, jobs get finished rather than left half-done, and equipment is installed to specification. Military service teaches that the job isn't complete until it's actually complete, and that the person depending on you deserves a straight answer.

Availability

Summer pricing and the $250 Summer Special Maintenance Plan are available now to homeowners across the New Orleans service area, including Mid-City, the Garden District, Uptown, Lakeview, the Bywater, Algiers, Metairie, and surrounding communities. New Orleans Mechanical Pros also provides air conditioning repair and emergency service throughout the same area, with particular experience in the historic homes that make up much of the city's older neighborhoods. Estimates are free. Homeowners can call 504-826-3775 or visit https://neworleansmechanicalpros.com/contact to schedule.

About New Orleans Mechanical Pros

New Orleans Mechanical Pros is a veteran-owned HVAC contractor serving residential and commercial customers across the greater New Orleans area. Founded in 19, the company specializes in air conditioning installation, repair, and preventive maintenance, with a focus on correctly sized systems and transparent pricing. Fully licensed and insured. Louisiana License #75402.

Media Contact

Kevin Washington

New Orleans Mechanical Pros

1615 Poydras St Ste 900

New Orleans, LA 70112

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