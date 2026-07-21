Connected Horse Appoints Dr. Glen Xiong and Ginna Baik to Advance Dementia Care Innovation

Board Member Ginna Baik

Board Member Dr. Glen Xiong

New board appointments strengthen Connected Horse's leadership in the areas of innovative dementia care and social prescribing initiatives

Dr. Xiong and Ginna bring exceptional leadership in medicine and technology. We are honored to welcome them to our Board of Directors”
— Nancy Schier Anzelmo, MSG
ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Horse Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors
Dr. Glen Xiong and Ginna Baik Join an Already Esteemed, Mission-Driven Board

Connected Horse is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Dr. Glen Xiong and Ginna Baik. Both bring deep expertise and a shared commitment to improving quality of life for older adults, further strengthening an already accomplished and mission driven board. "Both Dr. Xiong and Ginna have contributed thought leadership and substantial change to how medicine and technology impact the experiences of community engagement. We are honored to have them as part of our board of directors," states Nancy Schier Anzelmo, MSG, co-founder of Connected Horse.

Dr. Glen Xiong, MD, CMD
Dr. Glen Xiong is an experienced physician with dual specialization in internal medicine and psychiatry, bringing 25 years of clinical expertise to patient care. His unique combination of medical and psychiatric training allows him to provide comprehensive care that addresses both physical health concerns and mental health needs, an integrated approach that is especially valuable for patients whose complex medical conditions intersect with psychological well-being.

Dr. Xiong completed his medical education at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, and maintains affiliations with several respected healthcare institutions throughout the Sacramento area and Auburn, California. He practices at multiple locations, including UC Davis Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, and Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, among others, giving patients convenient access to his specialized care across the region.

Dr. Xiong has also served as a research and medical advisor on several studies focused on improving quality of life for older adults, with particular attention to technology that supports better outcomes in fall mitigation and mental health assessment.

Ginna Baik
Ginna Baik brings more than 15 years of experience building business and technology practices focused on the aging and longevity economy. Her mission is to deliver scalable, transformative technology and services to underserved populations. Before entering senior care, Ginna spent several years working on Title I projects with Sylvan Learning in Chicago Public Schools.

As she shifted from serving the nation's youth to serving older adults, Ginna played a key role in building and operationalizing a social platform startup that was later acquired by Omega REIT (Connected Living). She went on to lead innovation efforts and create a national resident technology program with Brookdale Senior Living, the country's largest senior care provider, and later founded the senior care business practice at CDW, the largest enterprise technology solutions provider in the United States. In her final role before joining Yahoo, Ginna led Amazon's Alexa Smart Properties business, focusing on senior living and pioneering voice technology for older adults.

Ginna currently serves as Director of Age Tech at AOL, part of Yahoo, where she leads age tech strategy for a business supporting 37 million users over the age of 55.

Among her notable accomplishments in age tech, Ginna deployed the first internet cafes for older adults in affordable housing at Atlanta Housing Authority properties and built Amazon Alexa's highest revenue generating voice first enterprise business within its Senior Living Business Unit. She advises several aging tech startups, judges startup competitions, and delivers keynote addresses at national conferences, including the Home Care Association of America.
Ginna serves as a director on the board of LeadingAge California, a director on the board of Eskaton, a nonprofit senior living provider, a founding advisor for Thrive Innovation Center, and a board trustee at the John A. Hartford Foundation. She has also served as an executive board member of the American Society on Aging and as chair of the OATS board.

Ginna lives in San Diego with her husband, her two young adult children, and her dog, Lily, and serves as a caregiver to her two older adult parents, who live with her each summer in her multigenerational home. She received her BA from the University of Michigan and her teaching credentials from Michigan State University.

About Connected Horse
Connected Horse offers equine-guided programs that support people living with dementia and their care partners, providing meaningful connection, reduced stress, and renewed confidence through time spent with horses.

"This year, Connected Horse is focused on partnering with others to bring awareness to the negative outcomes associated with isolation and loneliness, and to educate people on the benefits of lifestyle changes, social programs, and community supports," states Paula Hertel, MSW, co-founder of Connected Horse. With that focus, Connected Horse is partnering with local community organizations and healthcare institutions to roll out an expanded sensory engagement program designed to support the growing acceptance of social prescribing, getting the organization closer to its aspiration that physicians will write a prescription for people in need of stress reduction, self-regulation, and acceptance to come to the barn and improve their wellbeing and healthcare outcomes. "This is a meaningful step for us. It means more healthcare providers recognizing what we've seen firsthand for years: that sensory engagement and time with horses can be part of real, effective support for people living with dementia and their care partners," continues Ms. Hertel.

Right alongside the social prescribing programs, Connected Horse is expanding its own programs thanks to a grant from Three Valleys Community Foundation and its partnerships with senior living communities and adult day programs. These partnerships matter because they let the Connected Horse team meet people where they already are, in communities that are already invested in their residents' and participants' wellbeing.

Connected Horse will hosting its annual fundraiser, Lassos with Love, with a nod to the Year of the Fire Horse, on September 27 at Five Star Equestrian in Pleasanton, CA. This fundraiser allows us to increase access by providing no-cost workshops and programs to people living with dementia and their families. www.connectedhorse.org/lassoswithlove

Dagmar Spichale
Connected Horse
+1 415-377-0934
Dagmar@connectedhorse.org
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Dagmar Spichale
Connected Horse
+1 415-377-0934 Dagmar@connectedhorse.org
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Connected Horse
2351 Sunset Blvd Suite 170-143
Rocklin, California, 95765
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Connected Horse Hosts 3rd Annual “Lassos with Love” Fundraiser to Support Care Partners and People Impacted by Dementia Through Equine-Assisted Programs September 7, 2025 | Pleasanton, CA Pleasanton, CA – Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by cognitive changes and dementia and their care partners through equine-assisted programs, is proud to announce its 3rd annual Lassos with Love fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at beautiful Five Star Equestrian in Pleasanton, California. This special afternoon will include a stunning live performance by Kansas Carradine, renowned equestrian performer and niece of actor Keith Carradine and her special horse Dude as well as the riders at Five Star. Guests will be welcomed with a horse greeting reception, enjoy a scenic al fresco tasting, and have the opportunity to bid in both silent and live auctions featuring luxury travel, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind items. Among the most powerful moments of the event will be the voices of Carla Preyer, caregiver and featured subject in the acclaimed documentary Facing the Wind, and Tammy and Paul Maida, long-time Connected Horse program participants and advocates. Tammy shares, “It was the first time I truly felt accepted after my diagnosis.” Connected Horse will honor her and her husband with the 2025 Impact Award for their courage, advocacy, and leadership. Preyer, who will also deliver poignant remarks, brings a message of resilience and hope in the face of her caregiving challenges. Her journey, featured in Facing the Wind, exemplifies the strength and connection at the heart of the Connected Horse mission. Why It Matters Many of us know first-hand the challenges of memory loss and dementia. As rates of dementia continue to rise, with close to 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias—the need for innovative, community-based support programs is more urgent than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 caregivers report feeling socially isolated, and many face high levels of emotional, financial, and physical strain. Connected Horse addresses these challenges by providing free, research-based equine experiences that help to reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging – and reintroduce fun and laughter. Programs like these are critical to improving quality of life and restoring connection for both those diagnosed with cognitive challenges and those who love and support them. Funds raised from Lassos with Love will support: 18 weeks of no-charge workshops in Pleasanton, Calistoga and new barns in California Scholarships to train partner barns across the U.S. Continuation of the Barn at Community outreach program Live Auction Highlights Include: Ultimate Travel Experience – A curated collection of unforgettable getaways, including a luxury cruise, a week in Provence, a Del Mar coastal estate escape, and a cozy Lake Tahoe retreat HeartMath Coaching Session – A one-on-one coaching experience with Kansas Carradine, certified HeartMath facilitator Forge Pizza Truck Party – Host a party for 20 guests with a wood-fired pizza truck at the location of your choice Exquisite Custom Jewelry – Handcrafted fine jewelry blending timeless elegance with contemporary design This is more than an event – it’s a way to support impactful programs. “By supporting Lassos with Love, you are helping bring hope, connection, and healing to families navigating cognitive changes and dementia,” said co-founder Paula Hertel. “Our equine-guided programs, backed by research from Stanford University and UC Davis, are designed to reduce isolation and build resilience.” About Connected Horse Connected Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Northern California that provides equine-assisted workshops, sensory engagement kits, and facilitator training to support people living with cognitive changes and their care partners. All programs are offered at no cost and are grounded in research demonstrating measurable benefits to mood, sleep, social connection, and emotional well-being. Event Details Lassos with Love Sunday, September 7, 2025 2:00 – 4:30 PM Five Star Equestrian, Pleasanton, CA Tickets & More Info: www.connectedhorse.org Media Contact Sharon@connectedhorse.org Lisa@connectedhorse.org

https://connectedhorse.org/lassos-with-love/

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