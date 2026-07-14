Acclaimed Costume Designer Niiamar Dresses History in Sally: A Solo Play, Now Streaming Nationwide on PBS

Sabrina Sloan portrays Sally Hemings in Sally: A Solo Play. Costume design by Niiamar. Photo by Jacob Giampa. Courtesy of Wharton Center.

National broadcast shines a spotlight on the designer whose body of work spans acclaimed theater productions, television, fashion, and education

Costume design begins long before the first fitting. It begins with understanding the person behind the character. Every detail in Sally was designed to honor her humanity and emotional journey.” — Niiamar, Costume Designer, Sally: A Solo Play

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For costume designer Niiamar, every production begins with one question: Who is this person?

The answer has guided a career dedicated to creating costumes that do more than dress performers. They reveal character, support storytelling, and transport audiences into the world of a production.

Now, one of Niiamar's most celebrated works is reaching its largest audience yet.

Sally: A Solo Play, the acclaimed one-woman drama written by Sandra Seaton, directed by Hannah Ryan, and starring Sabrina Sloan, is now streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App through July 31 and airing on more than 250 PBS stations nationwide.

Captured following its world premiere at Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing, Michigan, the production explores the life of Sally Hemings through a deeply personal performance that reexamines one of American history's most misunderstood women. Niiamar's costume design serves as an essential storytelling element, balancing historical authenticity with emotional nuance to support Sloan's powerful portrayal.

The national PBS broadcast marks another milestone in Niiamar's distinguished career, introducing his work to millions of viewers while highlighting the artistry behind costume design as an integral part of theatrical storytelling.

Over the course of his career, Niiamar has built an extensive portfolio that spans historical dramas, contemporary plays, musicals, television, fashion, and education. His costume designs have helped shape productions including:

What the Constitution Means to Me, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Reparations, The Old Settler, What Became of Us, Hit City: Temptations Edition, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, The Other Play, and his Broadway design team productions , Ain’t Too Proud, The Wiz, and Back To the Future. These all reflect both his artistic versatility and meticulous attention to detail.

His work has earned multiple AUDELCO Award nominations for Excellence in Costume Design and a BroadwayWorld nomination, while his designs have been featured in productions recognized by audiences and critics alike. Beyond the stage, Niiamar is also the founder of NIIAMAR, his namesake fashion label, and has dedicated much of his career to mentoring and educating emerging designers.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, Niiamar approaches every project with the belief that costume design is one of the first conversations an audience has with a character. His work is rooted in collaboration, craftsmanship, and the conviction that every design should serve the story first.

As Sally: A Solo Play reaches audiences across the country, the national PBS release not only expands the production's impact but also offers viewers an opportunity to experience the artistry of a designer whose work continues to enrich productions across the American theater landscape.

ABOUT NIIAMAR

Niiamar is an award-nominated costume and fashion designer whose work spans theater, television, fashion, and education. His costume designs have earned multiple industry nominations and have been featured in productions staged by respected theaters across the country. In addition to his work as a costume designer, Niiamar is the founder of the NIIAMAR fashion label and remains committed to advancing the art of costume design through creative collaboration and mentorship.

Visit Niiamar's Press Room for more info including portfolio, approved media images, official biography, press releases, and links to official website and social media channels.

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