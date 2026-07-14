Hobdari Family Health Welcomes Dr. Ali Zreik, Expanding Primary Care Access Across Southwest Florida

Dr, Ali Zreik, MD, board certified internal medicine physician, joins the medical team at Hobdari Family Health alongside Dr. Lindita Hobdari and Dr. Anika Fernandez, expanding access to comprehensive primary care in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. Dr. Ali Zreik, MD, board-certified in Internal Medicine, has joined Hobdari Family Health and is accepting new patients in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. State-of-the-Art Clinic, where Dr. Ali Zreick, MD, will provide comprehensive internal medicine and primary care services..

Board-certified internal medicine physician joins Hobdari Family Health to expand primary care for residents of Naples, Bonita Springs, and South West Florida

At Hobdari Family Health, our commitment is to combine compassionate primary care with innovative,evidence-based medicine so our patients can achieve healthier,longer lives.” — Dr. Lindita Hobdari, MD

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hobdari Family Health is proud to announce that Dr. Ali Zreik, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician, has joined the practice, expanding access to comprehensive primary care for residents of Naples, Bonita Springs, and the greater Southwest Florida community.As Southwest Florida continues to experience rapid population growth, many residents face increasing challenges in finding timely access to a primary care physician. The addition of Dr. Zreik reflects Hobdari Family Health’s ongoing commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the region by providing compassionate, evidence-based, and patient-centered medical care.Dr. Zreik completed his Internal Medicine residency at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and has dedicated his career to delivering high-quality adult primary care with an emphasis on preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and personalized treatment plans. He brings experience caring for patients with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, thyroid disorders, and other complex medical conditions while promoting preventive care and healthy lifestyles.Patients will be seen at Hobdari Family Health’s Bonita Springs office, where Dr. Zreik will provide comprehensive primary care services, including Medicare Annual Wellness Visits, preventive screenings, management of acute and chronic illnesses, same-day appointments when available, and coordinated care with specialists throughout the region.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ali Zreik to Hobdari Family Health,” said Dr. Lindita Hobdari, Founder and Medical Director of Hobdari Family Health. “Southwest Florida continues to grow at an extraordinary pace while the demand for primary care physicians has never been greater. Dr. Zreik shares our commitment to compassionate, relationship-based medicine and will help us continue providing exceptional care to our community.”Founded by Dr. Lindita Hobdari, Hobdari Family Health has served Southwest Florida for more than two decades and has become known for combining traditional primary care with preventive medicine, wellness, and personalized healthcare. The practice cares for patients of all ages while emphasizing early detection, disease prevention, and long-term physician-patient relationships.In addition to expanding access to primary care, Hobdari Family Health is committed to educating the community through physician-led seminars and wellness programs. The practice will soon launch HFH PRIME (Supplements, Strength & Hormones), a men’s health educational series focusing on healthy aging, testosterone evaluation, evidence-based supplementation, strength optimization, cardiovascular health, and preventive medicine. The program is designed to help men better understand their health while encouraging informed conversations with their physicians.Dr. Zreik’s arrival represents another important milestone in Hobdari Family Health’s continued growth and investment in serving the healthcare needs of Collier and Lee Counties. By expanding its physician team, the practice aims to improve appointment availability, reduce wait times, and provide greater access to comprehensive medical care for both new and established patients.New patients are currently being accepted. Individuals interested in establishing care with Dr. Ali Zreik or learning more about Hobdari Family Health’s services are encouraged to contact the practice or visit the practice website.About Hobdari Family HealthHobdari Family Health is an independently physician-owned primary care practice serving Southwest Florida with locations in Naples and Bonita Springs. Led by Dr. Lindita Hobdari, the practice provides comprehensive primary care, preventive medicine, chronic disease management, Medicare wellness services, and personalized healthcare focused on improving long-term patient outcomes. Hobdari Family Health is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care while expanding access to high-quality healthcare throughout the region.“I am honored to join Hobdari Family Health and look forward to serving the residents of Bonita Springs, Naples, and Southwest Florida," said Dr. Ali Zreik. "My goal is to build lasting relationships with patients while providing compassionate, evidence-based care that helps them live healthier lives.”

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