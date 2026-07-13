Statement from Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, on the Passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council mourns the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a public servant whose decades of service reflected a deep commitment to his country and to the people of South Carolina. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:“While we did not always agree on policy, Senator Graham consistently demonstrated a willingness to seek common ground when it mattered most. At a time when political division too often dominates our national conversation, he understood that meaningful progress requires dialogue, compromise, and the courage to engage those with differing perspectives.His bipartisan support for the DREAM Act reflected a belief that some of our nation's toughest challenges can only be solved through thoughtful collaboration. He understood that creating opportunities for talented young people strengthens America's workforce, fuels innovation, and supports our nation's long-term economic competitiveness. Throughout his career, Senator Graham demonstrated a willingness to engage across the aisle, even when doing so was politically difficult.”Palomarez continued:“In an era when compromise is too often viewed as weakness, Senator Graham reminded us that principled leadership sometimes means working with those who see the world differently. While Americans may have disagreed on the policies, few could question his willingness to confront difficult issues rather than avoid them. That spirit of engagement and public service is one our nation would do well to preserve.As leaders across the country reflect on Senator Graham's legacy, we are reminded that public office is temporary, but the impact of a life dedicated to service can endure for generations. His career serves as a reminder that democracy is strongest when leaders are willing to listen, engage respectfully, and pursue solutions that put the country's long-term interests first.”The United States Hispanic Business Council extends their heartfelt condolences to Senator Graham's family, his staff, the people of South Carolina, and all those whose lives he touched through his years of public service. May he rest in peace.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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