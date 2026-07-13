EdisonFuture Motor Inc. Participates in Humanity & AGI Summit 2026 at Stanford University

Company Highlights Its Vision for AI Infrastructure, Sustainable Energy, and Next-Generation Intelligent Computing

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture subsidiary, today announced its participation in the Humanity & AGI Summit 2026, held on July 12, 2026, at the Stanford Faculty Club on the Stanford University campus.The Humanity & AGI Summit brings together leading AI researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and technology innovators to discuss the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the infrastructure required to support next-generation AI, and the societal impact of increasingly capable intelligent systems.During the summit, EdisonFuture engaged with AI ecosystem partners, infrastructure developers, energy providers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss emerging opportunities in rapidly deployable AI infrastructure, intelligent energy systems, and scalable computing platforms designed to support the next generation of AI and AGI applications.“Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry, and the success of AGI will depend on reliable, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure,” said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc. and EdisonFuture Motor Inc. “Participating in the Humanity & AGI Summit provides an outstanding opportunity to exchange ideas with global AI leaders and explore strategic collaborations that can accelerate the deployment of AI factories, GPU clusters, and intelligent energy infrastructure.”At the summit, EdisonFuture highlighted its integrated AI infrastructure portfolio, including:• EF AI PowerCampus™ – Modular utility-scale power infrastructure designed for AI data centers, AI factories, and high-performance computing facilities.• EF AI PowerPod™ – Rapid-deployment modular AI infrastructure integrating power, cooling, and compute-ready facilities for accelerated AI deployments.• GridStor™ – Battery energy storage systems supporting AI campuses, microgrids, distributed energy resources, and resilient power operations.• Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) – A comprehensive infrastructure platform enabling customers to rapidly deploy mission-critical AI power infrastructure with flexible financing and reduced upfront capital investment.The company also presented its long-term strategy of integrating distributed energy resources, battery energy storage, natural gas generation, renewable energy, and intelligent energy management to support rapidly growing AI computing demand.About EdisonFutureEdisonFuture develops intelligent energy and mobility solutions designed for the next generation of infrastructure. The company focuses on AI infrastructure power systems, distributed energy resources, sustainable transportation technologies, and advanced industrial solutions.About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is a technology-driven company focused on three strategic growth pillars:• Intelligent Transportation• AI Infrastructure• Sustainable EnergyThrough its subsidiaries, including PhoenixEV, Phoenix Motorcars, EdisonFuture, and Phoenix Motor AI, the Company develops technologies that support the future of transportation, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.Investor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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