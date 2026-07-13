Creative Repute Helps Nabors Coaching Group Strengthen Website Strategy Through Targeted UX and Lead Generation Updates

Leadership Coaching Website Redesign Before After Creative Repute Professional Services Website Design Before After Creative Repute Business Website Redesign Before After Creative Repute Custom Wix Website Design Creative Repute

Website improvements enhance navigation, organization, government services positioning, and lead generation without requiring a complete website redesign.

Our goal wasn't to redesign everything; it was to make thoughtful improvements that create a better experience for visitors while maximizing the value of the website they had already invested in.” — Nile Livingston, Founder of Creative Repute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute has completed a strategic website optimization project for Nabors Coaching Group, LLC, helping the leadership coaching firm strengthen its online presence through a series of targeted updates designed to improve user experience, clarify its service offerings, and support lead generation.

Rather than rebuilding the website from the ground up, the project focused on refining the existing Wix website through strategic improvements that better communicate the organization's services while making it easier for prospective clients to take action.

"Our goal wasn't to redesign everything," said Nile Livingston, Founder and Creative Director of Creative Repute. "It was to make thoughtful improvements that create a better experience for visitors while maximizing the value of the website they had already invested in."

Nabors Coaching Group provides executive coaching, leadership development, organizational consulting, and workforce programs that help individuals, organizations, and government agencies develop stronger, more effective leaders through self-awareness, accountability, and personal growth.

Creative Repute's optimization project focused on improving how visitors move through the website and understand the firm's services.

Key updates included:

* Refining the homepage to better introduce the firm's services and expertise

* Improving website navigation to simplify the user journey

* Reorganizing the Services page for greater clarity

* Strengthening the presentation of Government Services and contracting capabilities

* Improving calls-to-action and lead capture opportunities through Wix CRM

* Recommending scheduling improvements to streamline consultation requests

* Updating imagery and visual direction to better reflect authentic leadership environments

* Retouching and optimizing team photography for a more polished appearance

The project also improved how Nabors Coaching Group presents its New Beginnings program, a long-running reentry initiative that helps individuals prepare for successful transitions from incarceration through leadership development, self-awareness, and life skills education.

Instead of overwhelming visitors with disconnected information, the updated website now presents coaching services, leadership programs, government work, and consultation opportunities in a more intuitive and organized way.

The engagement began with a 90-minute strategy consultation to better understand Nabors Coaching Group's audiences, goals, and growth priorities before identifying practical improvements that could be implemented within the existing website.

This approach allowed the organization to strengthen its digital presence while preserving the investment it had already made in its website.

"Many organizations don't need a brand-new website," Livingston added. "Sometimes a series of strategic improvements can significantly improve usability, strengthen messaging, and generate more inquiries while preserving the investment they've already made."

The completed updates provide Nabors Coaching Group with a stronger digital foundation as the organization continues expanding its leadership coaching, organizational development, workforce programming, and government contracting efforts.

Creative Repute offers website strategy, UX optimization, branding, SEO, digital marketing, graphic design, public relations, and web development services for nonprofits, government agencies, and businesses throughout the United States.

**About Creative Repute**

Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based branding, web design, and marketing agency that helps organizations build stronger reputations through strategic design, digital marketing, public relations, and user-centered website experiences.

**About Nabors Coaching Group**

Nabors Coaching Group, LLC is a leadership coaching and organizational development firm that partners with individuals, organizations, and government agencies to strengthen leadership through executive coaching, workforce development, leadership training, and evidence-based coaching programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.