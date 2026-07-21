Local Author Lisa C. Liard Releases Children’s Book Inspired by Her Son’s Speech Development Journey

"Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends" celebrates the journey of children with speech delays, autism, and childhood apraxia of speech. Lisa C. Laird, Author, Business and Sales Coach, Founder of SalesProTracker and Kaleb's Mom.

Author Lisa C. Liard releases "Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends", a children’s book inspired by her son’s speech development journey.

Every child has a voice. Sometimes they just need their own way to find it.” — Lisa C. Laird, Author of "Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends"

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Lisa C. Liard has released her newest children’s book, "Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends", a picture book based on the experiences of her son, Kaleb, and his journey with speech development.The book was illustrated by Azuka Wednesday, an art student at Xavier University. Kaleb was previously featured on WGNO after coverage of his progress at Xavier University."Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends" follows a young child as they navigate speech delays and various learning experiences. The story was inspired by Liard’s personal experience supporting her son and focuses on children with speech delays, autism, apraxia, ADHD, and other learning differences. "Every child has a voice. Sometimes they just need their own way to find it," says author, Lisa C. Liard.Throughout the book, Kaleb is supported by three Speech Super Friends: K-Rex, Polly, and Trax. The characters represent different approaches to learning and communication, including celebrating speech milestones, creating supportive environments, and using routines and patterns to support learning.The book also includes a QR code that provides access to Kid Pro Tracker, an app developed by Liard to help parents track and support their child’s progress. Liard created the system based on strategies she used while working with Kaleb at home.Written for children ages 3–8, "Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends" addresses themes related to communication, learning differences, and individual development. The book emphasizes that children progress at different rates and that each milestone is meaningful."Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends" is available for purchase through Amazon About Lisa C. LiardLisa C. Liard is the founder of NOLA Persistence and author of "Kaleb and His Speech Super Friends", a children’s book inspired by her son Kaleb’s speech development journey. With more than 20 years of experience in sales and insurance, Liard also developed Kid Pro Tracker, a resource for parents supporting their child’s progress.

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