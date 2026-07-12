Merkley Statement on the Sudden Passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

07.12.26

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the below statement following the news of the passing of Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

“I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Senator Graham. We shared a strong interest in defending Ukraine and, to the surprise of many, in climate change. We got to know each other as we served together on three committees, including the Budget Committee, where he served as Chair and I serve as the lead Democrat.

“Mary and I are keeping Senator Graham’s family and staff in our thoughts during this difficult time,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley.

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