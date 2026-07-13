Dan Brulé Expands Global Breathwork Tour as Demand Grows for Practices Supporting Health, Performance and Longevity

Alistair Overeem and Dan Brulé. Photo Credit: Dan Brulé.

International breathwork pioneer Dan Brulé highlights conscious breathing for health, resilience, and human potential

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As tens of millions of people worldwide embrace breathwork as a tool for health, resilience and personal growth, international breathwork expert Dan Brulé continues expanding his global tour, bringing transformational breathing practices to athletes, wellness leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals seeking greater focus, balance and performance.

Following training events across Romania, Croatia, Armenia, Bali, Thailand, Spain, Greece, the UK, and the Czech Republic, Brulé recently travelled to Dubai, where he worked with former UFC star and world champion fighter Alistair Overeem on the role of conscious breathing in performance, recovery and long-term health.

“On my tour, I stopped in Dubai and had the opportunity to work with Alistair Overeem,” says Dan Brulé. “He is one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters of all time. Alistair has a big heart and is on a mission focused on health, wellness, longevity and living at your best. So, of course, he uses breathwork.”

Overeem’s commitment to breathwork reflects a growing movement among elite athletes, executives, entrepreneurs and high performers who are incorporating intentional breathing practices into their lives to improve focus, resilience, recovery and overall wellbeing. As more people look for accessible tools to support mental and physical health, breathwork is gaining recognition as a powerful practice for managing stress, increasing awareness and creating meaningful change.

“Those who are trained for high-stress situations use breathwork, so why shouldn’t you? Whether you are an athlete, a leader, or simply someone navigating everyday challenges, learning to control your breath can transform how you perform and respond.”

Brulé’s global tour continues with his upcoming appearance at Mindvalley University in Estonia from July 20 through August 2, 2026. The immersive event brings together leading teachers, entrepreneurs, and personal development experts from around the world, where Brulé will share his expertise in breathwork, human performance, and personal transformation.

To learn more, visit Mindvalley University 2026.

Brulé is the author of Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork, a reflection of his lifelong dedication to teaching the art and practice of conscious breathing. For Brulé, breathwork is more than a technique; it is a way of life that can transform how people approach their health, challenges, and personal growth.

He encourages everyone to become more aware of their breath and discover the power it holds to create greater balance, resilience and connection in everyday life.

“Breath is the most powerful tool we have for changing our state, improving our health and accessing our full potential,” says Brulé. “When we learn to master our breathing, we learn to master ourselves.”

About Dan Brulé

Dan Brulé is a world-renowned breathwork expert, speaker and author recognised as one of the pioneers of the modern breathwork movement. With more than four decades of experience, he has taught breathwork to people across the globe, helping individuals transform their health, performance and lives through the power of conscious breathing.

To learn more, click here: https://breathmastery.com/

Dan Brulé is available for interviews.

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