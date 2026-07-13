30 Days of Night Creator Steve Niles Brings Signature Horror to Callisto, a New Sci-Fi Graphic Novel from The Lab Press

Callisto Cover by Scott Hampton Callisto Limited Edition Cover by Chris Shehan Preview page from the new graphic novel Callisto by Steve Niles

This original graphic novel combines science fiction, noir and horror in a haunting mystery about colonization, religion and survival on Jupiter's second moon

While 30 Days of Night might have seemed like an ‘alien’ landscape to some, Callisto ratchets the suspense and horror up to another level with its truly alien setting and surroundings.” — Steve Niles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When humanity does make its way to populate worlds beyond this one, can we leave our earthly problems behind, or will they just follow us to a new setting? That’s the premise behind Steve Niles ’ new original science fiction horror graphic novel from The Lab Press . Over the course of his successful decades-spanning career, Niles has always managed to unsettle and terrify readers with his unique take on genre tropes that make them feel both surprising and unexpected—and with Callisto he is bringing all of that experience to bear in a seamless sci-fi noir-horror blend.Joining Eisner Award-winning horror creator Steve Niles (30 Days of Night, The October Faction, Frankenstein Alive Alive!) is acclaimed comic book artist Andrea Mutti (Creatures & Corridors, George Romero’s Empire of the Dead) and award-winning colorist Lee Loughridge, (G.I. Joe, Standstill). This powerhouse team is rounded out by Marshall Dillon on letters, and design dynamos Emma Price and John J. Hill, who helped to develop The Lab Press’ signature look.The original graphic novel follows Detective Becca Ramos as her investigation into mysterious disappearances uncovers an underground cult, a growing body count, and an ancient cosmic horror beneath the surface of Callisto, humanity's sprawling industrial colony on Jupiter's second-largest moon.“I love the idea of taking a different setting and using it to say something about the world we live in today,” says creator and writer, Steve Niles. “While 30 Days of Night might have seemed like an ‘alien’ landscape to some, Callisto ratchets the suspense and horror up to another level with its truly alien setting and surroundings. How would the darkness of humanity evolve when it encounters the darkness of something else entirely? Does escaping the Earth’s orbit allow us to escape our own demons, or do we simply take them with us?”These questions and more are posed to the reader as Detective Ramos’ investigation unfolds over the course of 180 thrilling pages.“At The Lab, we’re always looking for stories that couldn’t exist anywhere else,” adds The Lab’s editor-in-chief, Dagen Walker. “Callisto feels like one of those books. Steve takes the familiar language of science fiction and noir and transforms it into something deeply personal and unexpectedly haunting. It’s ambitious, uncompromising, and exactly the kind of original storytelling we believe deserves a place on the shelf.”The graphic novel features a cinematic main cover by acclaimed painter Scott Hampton and an exclusive Limited Edition "Day One" variant cover by Chris Shehan, limited to just 200 copies.“Limited Edition versions of The Lab Press books have been part of our DNA since day one, and as we stepped into our second year of publishing, we wanted to push that further,” says President of The Lab Press, Diane Richey. “These ‘Day One’ editions launch right alongside the main release, giving readers a shot at something rarer without paying a premium for it. Same price as the regular cover, just a little something extra for the collectors.”Blending the atmosphere of Blade Runner, the cosmic dread of Event Horizon, the investigative tension of True Detective, and the horror sensibilities of 30 Days of Night, Callisto is an original sci-fi horror graphic novel arriving in comic shops on September 30 before releasing through bookstores and online retailers on October 6, 2026. Readers can preorder Callisto through Amazon, their local comic shop, independent bookstore, or wherever graphic novels are sold.The Lab Press is a publisher of fearless storytelling, styles, perspectives, and creators. Our dedication is to the art of the printed graphic novel and ensuring even audacious visions are realized. For voices yet to be heard and established voices looking to take new risks, we provide space where experimentation is rampant, delicate ideas are guarded and untethered stories can grow, along with the backing needed to get these stories into the hands of fans who will carry them out into the world. You can find out more at thelabpress.com.

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